Casting News: Cobra Kai Vet Joins One Piece, Matt Bomer Boards Hulu Pilot And More

Xolo Maridueña, best known for his role as Miguel Diaz on "Cobra Kai," is staying put at Netflix.

The "Parenthood" alum has been cast as Portgas D. Ace in Season 3 of "One Piece," which begins production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

He's the second major addition to the live-action adaptation announced this week, following word that Cole Escola ("At Home With Amy Sedaris") has joined Season 3 as non-binary character Bon Clay, a "theatrical assassin who turns combat into art."

"One Piece: Into the Grand Line" — aka Season 2 — premieres Tuesday, March 10.