Casting News: Cobra Kai Vet Joins One Piece, Matt Bomer Boards Hulu Pilot And More
Xolo Maridueña, best known for his role as Miguel Diaz on "Cobra Kai," is staying put at Netflix.
The "Parenthood" alum has been cast as Portgas D. Ace in Season 3 of "One Piece," which begins production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.
He's the second major addition to the live-action adaptation announced this week, following word that Cole Escola ("At Home With Amy Sedaris") has joined Season 3 as non-binary character Bon Clay, a "theatrical assassin who turns combat into art."
"One Piece: Into the Grand Line" — aka Season 2 — premieres Tuesday, March 10.
In other casting news...
* Matt Bomer ("Fellow Travelers") has been cast as a series regular in Greg Berlanti's Hulu pilot "Foster Dade," Deadline reports. Based on the Nash Jenkins novel "Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos," the potential series is described as "a sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals." Bomer will play Alex Tierney, "the kind of literature teacher who makes you believe books can change your life."
* Taraji P. Henson ("Empire") is attached to star in Peacock's "The Accomplice," based on the novel by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Aaron Phillip Clark. Currently in the development stage, the potential adaptation casts Henson as "Nia Adams, a fearless Texas Ranger on the trail of master thief Desmond Bell, whose latest target is one of America's wealthiest families," per Variety.
* Netflix's "The Diplomat" has promoted Nana Mensah (aka White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah) to series regular ahead of Season 4, Deadline reports.
* Fellow Netflix drama "Ginny & Georgia" has added the following recurring guest stars to Season 4: Ali Skovbye ("Firefly Lane") as Rainn, Kataem O'Connor ("The Way Home") as Isaiah and Sunny Mabrey ("The Night Agent") as Daisy.
* Michiel Huisman ("Game of Thrones") has boarded Season 3 of AMC's Anne Rice drama "Mayfair Witches." According to Variety, he'll play Michael, "a carpenter who built an inn that he runs himself. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario)."