Television show titles are not necessarily permanent, but can formally change even after they've been introduced to the public. These post-premiere retitlings can come from mandates by the studio or network, or may reflect significant creative changes for the show since its launch. In fact, sometimes popular shows that have been on for years get rebranded to reinvigorate them and instill a fresh direction.

From shortening titles to completely changing up their names, there are quite a few major series that have altered their branding. Sometimes this change helped give a show its second wind and, in others, it failed to drive up viewership, leaving the name change short-lived. Keep in mind that this list does not include revival series that rebranded shows for their return after an extended hiatus, like "Daredevil: Born Again." Here are several popular TV shows that changed their titles after their differently branded premieres.