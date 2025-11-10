What To Watch Monday: The Paper On NBC, Sesame Street's Netflix Debut, Bat-Fam Binge And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "The Paper" makes it network debut, "Sesame Street" relocates to Netflix and "Bat-Fam" is unleashed on Prime Video.
Showtimes for November 10, 2025
Bat-Fam
Series premiere: The animated show follows the events of “Merry Little Batman,” and sees Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.
Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth
The two-part docuseries examines the shocking story of the "Love Island" presenter, whose life ended in tragedy when she died by suicide in 2020.
Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeove
Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis give firefighter William Basulto and his family a festive home makeover, transforming their house and backyard into a winter wonderland for an unforgettable Christmas.
Marines
The four-part docuseries follows members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the U.S. military’s “force in readiness” in the Pacific.
Sesame Street
Season 56 premiere: This freshly reimagined spin on the classic children’s show features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!
Peacock NBA Monday
The Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons.
Below Deck Mediterranean
A new crew member joins and whips the boat into shape; a bachelor charters the yacht along with his matchmaker in the hopes of finding love while at sea.
Finding Mr. Christmas
The hunks get personal while building gingerbread houses, sharing what Christmas means to them; Alison Sweeney joins as they saddle up for a cowboy scene, where animal co-stars lead to some unexpected performances.
Holiday Baking Championship
The teams make holiday cocktail or mocktail desserts; the bakers then must create a meringue-based treat.
Name That Tune
Emily Osment ("Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage") and Nia Vardalos ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") face off; a New York City studio employee competes against a Florida teacher.
The Neighborhood
Dave's silent auction wins lead to a classical concert outing with Gemma and the Butlers; Malcolm's ghostwriting gig takes a surprising turn when Tina encourages him to dive into reality TV for inspiration.
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
The annual celebration features performances by Angel Blue, Kurt Elling and host Trace Adkins, who is accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band.
St. Denis Medical
Alex and Ron spar over the wisdom of open communication; Joyce brings in a body scanner that proves overly distracting.
The Warfighters: Battle Stories
The two-hour special delves into some of the most harrowing operations of the War on Terror, blending first-person accounts from Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs and Marines with archival footage and cinematic recreations.
Monday Night Football
The Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers at Wisconsin's Lambeau Field.
DMV
When Ceci accuses Colette of only being kind for the credit, Colette anonymously gives Noa the perfect gift.
The Paper
The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch on "The Office" finds a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper — and the publisher trying to revive it.
Baked With Love: Holiday
With each team given a lyric from "The 12 Days of Christmas," the ovens are going full tilt to turn out 12 perfect cupcakes; families trifle with lots of lush layers to create showstoppers for the holiday table.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Eight "Special Forces" vets — Rudy Reyes, Jovon "Q" Quarles, Jack Osbourne, Gus Kenworthy, Tyler Cameron, Kenya Moore, Kyla Pratt and Christy Carlson Romano — compete for charity.
FBI
Maggie partners with Eva to hunt a killer after a shocking daytime stabbing in a New York City park; after a subsequent murder, they realize the assassin has a hit list.
The Voice
The Knockouts continue with the help of Mega Mentors Zac Brown and Joe Walsh.
The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah
The documentary recounts the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War — not through narration, but through the words and deeds of those who fought there.
Watson
Watson becomes convinced that a patient is suffering from locked-in syndrome and has been mistaken as comatose for over a decade; Sherlock is back in town and is staying with Watson.