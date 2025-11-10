WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: The Paper On NBC, Sesame Street's Netflix Debut, Bat-Fam Binge And More

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Monday, November 10, 2025 NBC

On TV this Monday: "The Paper" makes it network debut, "Sesame Street" relocates to Netflix and "Bat-Fam" is unleashed on Prime Video. 

Showtimes for November 10, 2025

ET

Bat-Fam

Prime Video 10-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: The animated show follows the events of “Merry Little Batman,” and sees Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth

Hulu

The two-part docuseries examines the shocking story of the "Love Island" presenter, whose life ended in tragedy when she died by suicide in 2020.

Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeove

The Roku Channel

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis give firefighter William Basulto and his family a festive home makeover, transforming their house and backyard into a winter wonderland for an unforgettable Christmas.

Marines

Netflix

The four-part docuseries follows members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the U.S. military’s “force in readiness” in the Pacific.

Sesame Street

Netflix FIRST FOUR EPISODES

Season 56 premiere: This freshly reimagined spin on the classic children’s show features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!

ET

Peacock NBA Monday

Peacock

The Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons. 

ET

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo

A new crew member joins and whips the boat into shape; a bachelor charters the yacht along with his matchmaker in the hopes of finding love while at sea.

Finding Mr. Christmas

Hallmark Channel

The hunks get personal while building gingerbread houses, sharing what Christmas means to them; Alison Sweeney joins as they saddle up for a cowboy scene, where animal co-stars lead to some unexpected performances.

Holiday Baking Championship

Food Network

The teams make holiday cocktail or mocktail desserts; the bakers then must create a meringue-based treat.

Name That Tune

Fox

Emily Osment ("Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage") and Nia Vardalos ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") face off; a New York City studio employee competes against a Florida teacher.

The Neighborhood

CBS

Dave's silent auction wins lead to a classical concert outing with Gemma and the Butlers; Malcolm's ghostwriting gig takes a surprising turn when Tina encourages him to dive into reality TV for inspiration.

Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

PBS

The annual celebration features performances by Angel Blue, Kurt Elling and host Trace Adkins, who is accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band.

St. Denis Medical

NBC

Alex and Ron spar over the wisdom of open communication; Joyce brings in a body scanner that proves overly distracting.

The Warfighters: Battle Stories

History

The two-hour special delves into some of the most harrowing operations of the War on Terror, blending first-person accounts from Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs and Marines with archival footage and cinematic recreations.

ET

Monday Night Football

ABC, ESPN

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers at Wisconsin's Lambeau Field. 

ET

DMV

CBS

When Ceci accuses Colette of only being kind for the credit, Colette anonymously gives Noa the perfect gift.

The Paper

NBC NETWORK DEBUT

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch on "The Office" finds a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper — and the publisher trying to revive it.

ET

Baked With Love: Holiday

Hallmark Channel

With each team given a lyric from "The 12 Days of Christmas," the ovens are going full tilt to turn out 12 perfect cupcakes; families trifle with lots of lush layers to create showstoppers for the holiday table.

Celebrity Weakest Link

Fox

Eight "Special Forces" vets — Rudy Reyes, Jovon "Q" Quarles, Jack Osbourne, Gus Kenworthy, Tyler Cameron, Kenya Moore, Kyla Pratt and Christy Carlson Romano — compete for charity. 

FBI

CBS

Maggie partners with Eva to hunt a killer after a shocking daytime stabbing in a New York City park; after a subsequent murder, they realize the assassin has a hit list.

The Voice

NBC

The Knockouts continue with the help of Mega Mentors Zac Brown and Joe Walsh.

ET

The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah

PBS

The documentary recounts the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War — not through narration, but through the words and deeds of those who fought there.

Watson

CBS

Watson becomes convinced that a patient is suffering from locked-in syndrome and has been mistaken as comatose for over a decade; Sherlock is back in town and is staying with Watson.

