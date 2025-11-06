We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest bonafide television hits of the past several years is "Yellowstone," created by John Linson and prolific screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan. The neo-Western centers on the saga of the Duttons, a wealthy family that runs the largest cattle ranch in Montana. This not only makes the family and their business a target for political opponents and competitors, but also raises the murderous tension between the Duttons themselves. "Yellowstone" ran for five seasons and spawned an entire franchise of spin-off series covering different aspects of the Dutton family history.

Though the main "Yellowstone" series may have ended in 2024, there are plenty of similar modern crime dramas and neo-Westerns. Many of these shows focus on modern family drama exacerbated by a prominent violent crime element. And just like with the Duttons and their workers, many of these shows feature a rural setting populated by blue-collar and blue-collar-adjacent characters. Here are 15 TV shows like "Yellowstone" that fans will want to check out after wrapping the Dutton family's adventures.