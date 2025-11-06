15 TV Shows Like Yellowstone
One of the biggest bonafide television hits of the past several years is "Yellowstone," created by John Linson and prolific screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan. The neo-Western centers on the saga of the Duttons, a wealthy family that runs the largest cattle ranch in Montana. This not only makes the family and their business a target for political opponents and competitors, but also raises the murderous tension between the Duttons themselves. "Yellowstone" ran for five seasons and spawned an entire franchise of spin-off series covering different aspects of the Dutton family history.
Though the main "Yellowstone" series may have ended in 2024, there are plenty of similar modern crime dramas and neo-Westerns. Many of these shows focus on modern family drama exacerbated by a prominent violent crime element. And just like with the Duttons and their workers, many of these shows feature a rural setting populated by blue-collar and blue-collar-adjacent characters. Here are 15 TV shows like "Yellowstone" that fans will want to check out after wrapping the Dutton family's adventures.
Dallas (1978)
When it comes to engrossing family sagas filled with betrayal, greed, and melodramatic plot twists, no show ushered in these qualities into primetime soap operas like "Dallas." The original 1978 series delved into the trials and tribulations of the Ewings, a wealthy oil family deep in the heart of Texas. The show's breakout character is the conniving J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman), constantly vying for greater power and affluence. Often butting heads with J.R. is his nobler younger brother Bobby (Patrick Duffy), who loathes his sibling's shady business practices and lecherous ways.
Running for more than 350 episodes across 14 seasons, the original "Dallas" fully embraced its soap opera tone to weave an expansive family drama. Though Hagman is rightfully praised for his performance as J.R., the entire cast builds out a delightfully messy tale of familial strife. The show went on to create its own franchise, complete with continuation TV movies and a 2010 sequel series, exploring new generations of the Ewing family. Long before the feud within the Dutton family, there were the rivalries within the Ewings on "Dallas," and they were certainly no less salacious.
Justified
Prolific author Elmore Leonard wrote a number of crime stories featuring quickdraw U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Leonard's character subsequently served as the protagonist, played by Timothy Olyphant, for the 2010 neo-Western series "Justified." For his reckless behavior, Givens is reassigned to the Kentucky region where he grew up, placing him on a collision course with the local crime families. This includes Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), who tries to reform and assist Givens after a near-death experience.
Though Olyphant had memorably played 19th century lawman Seth Bullock on "Deadwood," his performance as contemporary gunslinger Raylan Givens left an even greater impression. As Givens, Olyphant brings a laidback confidence that works well for his character in confronting the eastern Kentucky criminal underworld. Olyphant is perfectly matched by Goggins' Crowder, an unlikely and unpredictable partner, unsure of what even he'll do next. Packed with big twists and turns right through until the end, "Justified" helped popularize neo-Westerns years before "Yellowstone."
Longmire
Craig Johnson is another prolific crime author who leans more regularly into neo-Westerns than Leonard had with his work. Johnson's most popular literary creation, Walt Longmire, was adapted for television in the 2012 series "Longmire." With the titular protagonist played by Robert Taylor, the adaptation details Longmire's adventures working as a county sheriff in small-town Wyoming. Longmire works alongside the tribal police at the nearby indigenous reservations, which have their own jurisdictions, and crimes link to a casino on reservation land.
While filmed primarily in New Mexico, "Longmire" takes advantage of its Wyoming setting with its sweeping landscapes. The show is a well-crafted neo-Western with its own sly sense of humor, albeit one that doesn't compromise the more serious narrative stakes. Another quality to the series' credit is how unflashy it is, relying on subtle charm and execution in weaving its modern crime drama. Bringing a reliable, workmanlike approach to the genre, "Longmire" is a rustically cozy watch, regularly exceeding its humble expectations.
Goliath
Before starring in "Landman" (more on that show later), Billy Bob Thornton played another down-on-his-luck professional with a complicated personal life in the Prime Video original series "Goliath." Thornton stars as Billy McBride, a formerly successful lawyer who walked away from his own law firm and descended into alcoholism after a killer he acquitted subsequently massacred a family. McBride's self-imposed exile is ended when he agrees to take on a wrongful death lawsuit that places him on a collision course against his old firm. Struggling to keep his personal demons in check, McBride gradually rebuilds his life and career in Los Angeles.
True to its title, "Goliath" has Thornton's McBride taking on powerful figures and corporate entities that normally avoid major legal repercussions. This culminates in the fourth and final season, with McBride taking on the opioid industry, matched by J.K. Simmons giving one of the most villainous performances of his career. Thornton consistently excels in his performance as McBride, charting a vulnerable comeback story for the haunted attorney. A legal drama that's rougher around the edges than most of its contemporaries, "Goliath" is a reminder that Thornton is one of the most underrated actors of his generation.
Ozark
After building a successful career in comedy, actor Jason Bateman effectively pivoted to the crime drama genre with the Netflix original series "Ozark." The 2017 series centers on married couple Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who secretly launder money for the Mexican cartel. Relocating from Chicago to Missouri, the Byrdes become embroiled with local crime families and other organized crime elements. In the face of these new enemies and rivals, the Byrdes expand their illicit operations as their own relationship endures ups and downs.
Bateman and Linney play beautifully opposite Julia Garner in a star-making performance as local crook Ruth Langmore who repeatedly crosses the Byrdes. Part of the show's appeal is seeing how its conflicts continually build and build, leading to the thoroughly shocking series finale. A Southern twist on a familiar crime thriller scope that steadily raises the stakes with its web of intrigue, "Ozark" is a thrill-heavy tale proving there's no honor among thieves.
The Last Cowboy
Through shows like "Yellowstone" and movies like "Hell or High Water," Taylor Sheridan has been keeping the cowboy spirit alive and well in television and film. With his 2019 reality series "The Last Cowboy," Sheridan stages a real-life horseback riding competition for the next generation of cowboys, men and women included. The participants must accomplish a set of technical feats on horseback, including precise equestrian movements, at a high-stakes tournament in Las Vegas. In a documentary aspect to the show, the daily lives of the contestants and their connection to cowboy culture is revealed.
Running for five seasons and counting, "The Last Cowboy" maintains the rustic stakes and working-class personalities for which Sheridan's work is known. Far from a Hollywood take on the archetype, the show chronicles the lives of men and women who build their careers around horseback riding nationwide. This elevates what could've been a cheap reality competition show into a fascinating portrait of modern cowboys.
Walker
The cult '90s crime show "Walker, Texas Ranger" might not have seemed like the logical idea for a modern reboot, but The CW's 2021 iteration aired for four seasons. Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") stars as Lone Star lawman Cordell Walker, whose wife is brutally murdered at the start of the series. While struggling to raise two teenage children, Cordell moves to overcome the trauma of losing his wife and identifying and apprehending her killer. Later seasons have the Walker family face their old rivals as they uncover the uncomfortable history about their ranch and other old enemies from Cordell's past.
Like "Yellowstone," the 2021 reboot of "Walker" was a family-focused drama set on a generational ranch, with plenty of crooks and the occasional family feud threatening its characters. (That said, the CW series was considerably more family-friendly than the Duttons' various shows, without compromising the stories' stakes.) Some might prefer Chuck Norris' ornery lawman dealing out justice with roundhouse kicks, but Padalecki's Ranger brought his own charm.
Joe Pickett
Like "Longmire," the Paramount+ series "Joe Pickett" is a strong reminder that not all neo-Westerns have to be so constantly self-serious. The show stars Michael Dorman as its eponymous protagonist, who works as a game warden around Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. After discovering a poacher's body, Pickett stumbles into a full-blown conspiracy involving a local wealthy and powerful family, endangering the wildlife Pickett is sworn to protect. This also puts Pickett's family under threat, including his wife Marybeth (Julianna Guill) and their two daughters.
There is an underlying dry sense of humor to "Joe Pickett," and Dorman plays those elements beautifully, portraying a man out of his depth but no less dedicated to his duty. There is a humorous vulnerability to Pickett that makes him feel more realized and relatable than most neo-Western protagonists, working to the show's benefit. As unassuming as its title character, "Joe Pickett" is a great, laidback comfort Western that hits the right notes.
Mayor of Kingstown
For those who have forgotten how sharp Jeremy Renner's acting chops are compared to his blockbuster movie work, Paramount+'s "Mayor of Kingstown" removes any doubt of his prowess. Renner stars as Mike McLusky, living in the fictional Kingstown, Michigan, whose biggest local industry is a private prison. After the death of his older brother, Mike becomes the de facto mediator between the prison industry and the town's prominent criminal element. His role is threatened by conflicts between the local street gangs and new leadership at the prison, forcing him to constantly adapt.
Given its premise, "Mayor of Kingstown" provides a bit of a bleaker working class story than viewers may initially be expecting. The series balances these tones better as it progresses while building out a solid ensemble cast around Renner. The more power players that get involved, the richer the series becomes, challenging Mike in new ways and keeping the show fresh and exciting. A unique approach to the familiar crime thriller genre, "Mayor of Kingstown" showcases Renner in one of his best performances in years.
Outer Range
The 2022 Prime Video series "Outer Range" has all the hallmarks of a classic neo-Western, complete with family feuds and secrets, but also a whole science fiction element to it. Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, who runs his family ranch in Wyoming and raises two adult sons with his wife Cecilia (Lili Taylor). The Abbotts are embroiled in a violent feud with the neighboring Tillersons, who have been plotting to obtain the Abbotts' land. This conflict is upended and escalated when the Abbotts are visited by a strange woman named Autumn (Imogen Poots) and an otherworldly void appears on their pasture.
At its core, "Outer Range" is a mystery, in the grand tradition of other genre shows like "Lost." Autumn presents plenty of twists and turns for the story, particularly as it takes on a time-bending angle. But through all the sci-fi mayhem, it's Josh Brolin's performance that keeps the story from becoming too fantastical to lose sight of its human element.
Dark Winds
Author Tony Hillerman's pulp crime novels following Navajo Nation police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee were adapted into the 2022 AMC series "Dark Winds." Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon star as Leaphorn and Chee, respectively, with each season covering a different mystery in the heart of the American Southwest. This includes deadly bank robbers hiding out on reservation territory or unrepentant killers on the loose in Leaphorn's jurisdiction. Though Leaphorn excels at stopping culprits before they can wreak further havoc, his work costs his personal life enormously.
"Dark Winds" is a crime show that doesn't get nearly enough attention, considering how good it is. McClarnon leads a strong cast while delivering the performance of his career as the no-nonsense Leaphorn, driven but damaged all at once. The show was executive-produced by Robert Redford, whose final acting credit was a cameo in its third season. A straightforward crime thriller that takes advantage of its Southwest setting, "Dark Winds" deserves far more love than it currently gets.
Tulsa King
Longtime movie action hero Sylvester Stallone plays one of the most vicious roles of his career as mob boss Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." After being released from a lengthy prison sentence, Manfredi is remanded by the mob to Tulsa to mind the mafia's operations in the Midwest. Largely left to his own devices, Manfredi carves out his own criminal empire in the region, accruing associates to his expanding activities. This leads to Manfredi also gaining deadly enemies, including a local biker gang threatened by his growing power.
One of the most overtly funny shows created by Taylor Sheridan, "Tulsa King" mixes familiar mob tropes with crime comedy laughs. That change in tone is welcome, compared to Sheridan's occasionally dour other shows, even if the humor is uneven. What hangs it all together is Stallone's performance as Manfredi, an aging tough guy who isn't afraid to play the fish-out-of-water in Oklahoma. A crime show that pokes fun at and subverts familiar mafia elements, "Tulsa King" is an enjoyable watch that coasts steadily on its charm.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Originally planned as another "Yellowstone" spin-off series, the 2023 Paramount+ show "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" went off into a standalone direction instead. David Oyelowo stars as the real-life U.S. Marshal based out of Arkansas in the 19th century. Tasked with keeping the peace in a largely lawless territory, Reeves sets out to protect the settlers on the frontier, bringing a real grit to his job. Reeves works alongside other criminal justice figures throughout the region while returning home to his loving wife Jennie (Lauren E. Banks).
"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" plays out like a Wild West police procedural, which breathes new life into the genre. A solidly paced limited series, the saga of Reeves' life in law enforcement unfolds across eight episodes, emphasizing the U.S. Marshals' thankless task of maintaining order on the frontier. The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Donald Sutherland in his final television role, but the real standout is Oyelowo. As Reeves, the actor's performance brings a subtle humanity to the titular and legendary lawman that carries the show.
Landman
Taylor Sheridan's television streak continues with the 2024 Paramount+ original "Landman," inspired by series co-creator Christian Wallace's podcast series "Boomtown." The titular occupation is something of a de facto land manager for big oil companies, with the show's protagonist Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) filling this role. Norris is constantly called in to handle various crises around his company's oil wells, starting with a deadly accident that kicks off the series. Norris balances this with his personal life, including his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) and their daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph).
Thornton elevates the proceedings throughout "Landman" considerably, with his performance as Norris keeping the show on track. This is particularly impressive, considering how consistently over-the-top the show gets with its plot developments, putting Norris through the wringer. These tones align well with those in "Yellowstone," even if the stakes are markedly different for Norris' adventures. "Landman" proves Thornton is the perfect actor to bring Sheridan's work to life, with the series providing a showcase for his phenomenal acting talents.
Tracker
Crime author Jeffrey Deaver's 2019 novel "The Never Game" was adapted into a hit 2024 CBS series under the title "Tracker." The show stars Justin Hartley ("This Is Us") as Colter Shaw, a loner survivalist who specializes in wilderness tracking skills. He makes a living off helping local law enforcement agencies and private clients who have dire need for his uncanny tracking abilities. In between jobs, Shaw's family dynamics are explored, including the mysterious death of his father Ashton (Lee Tergesen).
Hartley is as effortlessly charming and ruggedly handsome as ever in his performance as Colter Shaw. This elevates the case-of-the-week formula for the show, along with the underlying story involving him and his family. Fitting within the show's premise, "Tracker" feels more stripped-down than most of its network drama counterparts, taking advantage of its outdoor settings. A no-frills series that proves less can be more, "Tracker" consistently leans into its self-assured appeal to great effect.