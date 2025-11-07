Pluribus Review: Rhea Seehorn Shines In Vince Gilligan's Defiantly Weird Sci-Fi Tale

B

It's entirely possible that only Vince Gilligan could get a show like "Pluribus" on the air. After the runaway success of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," he can pretty much do whatever he wants on TV, and he does just that with "Pluribus" (debuting this Friday on Apple TV; I've seen seven of the nine episodes). Bizarre, audacious and often confusing, "Pluribus" is unquestionably a big swing, with Gilligan spinning a boldly unconventional sci-fi fable that seems to enjoy testing our patience. Although the show eventually runs into a bit of a storytelling rut, Gilligan and his trusty star Rhea Seehorn deliver enough here to reward us for sticking around.

Seehorn stars as Carol Sturka, a miserable book author who writes steamy bodice rippers she dismisses as "mindless crap." Then one day, the world as we know it suddenly grinds to a halt, and seemingly everyone on the planet changes in an instant... except for Carol. (I can't reveal much more about what's happened, but unraveling the mystery is part of the fun.) Everyone now knows Carol's name, although not in a fun "Cheers" kind of way, and even though they're all promising her eternal bliss, she won't budge. Can she save the world? And does the world even need saving?