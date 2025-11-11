What To Watch Tuesday: NCIS Crossover, Tom Bergeron's DWTS Homecoming And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Mark Harmon returns for an "NCIS" crossover, Tom Bergeron is back in the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom, and "Golden Girls" marks a milestone.
Showtimes for November 11, 2025
All's Fair
Emerald embraces her independence — that is, until an unexpected turn forces the team to unite in pursuit of justice.
Squid Game: The Challenge
The remaining players forge ahead in the competition with more challenges.
American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute
Described as a living documentary, this panoramic musical brings America’s World War I story to life; Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond, Gracie McGraw and Diego Andres Rodriguez star.
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Season 4 premiere: Sunny Anderson kicks off the holiday season with a Friendsgiving takedown; chefs Damaris Phillips, Jet Tila and Antonia Lofaso serve up festive dishes with a heaping side of revenge.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
The Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers (airing at 8 pm in Eastern and Central markets), while the Denver Nuggets take on the Sacramento Kings (airing at 8 pm in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Dancing With the Stars
Contestants celebrate 20 incredible years of dazzling moves, unforgettable moments and show-stopping performances; former host Tom Bergeron returns as guest judge.
Murder in a Small Town
A dual kidnapping sends Gibsons' police force in a race against the clock; Cassandra must make a tough call regarding budget issues with the city council.
NCIS: Origins/NCIS crossover
When a naval officer mysteriously dies in the '90s, Gibbs and the team launch an investigation that will reverberate for decades. Years later, the current NCIS team reopens the case; Mark Harmon returns.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
It's the final day at sea and tensions boil over as Meredith and Britani's feud continues; Bronwyn offers Meredith a sacrificial offering; an alleged incident leaves the group divided and forced to pick sides.
Doc
Amy and Gina, with an assist from Jake, team up to help a victim of domestic abuse; TJ finds himself in the spotlight when he, Sonya and Liz treat a social media influencer.
Hoarding for the Holidays
The four-episode event unwraps the world of the Yuletide-obsessed, where the spirit of the season takes over every inch of life — and living space.
The Oval
Victoria devises a plan to lure Hunter from the residence; Sharon and Dale make a huge discovery.
The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship
In a special edition of "20/20," get a behind-the-scenes look at the lasting cultural phenomenon of the beloved sitcom four decades after it premiered; talking heads include creator Susan Harris, executive producer Tony Thomas, director Terry Hughes, and celebrities Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kelly Ripa, Laverne Cox, Erika Alexander, Pamela Adlon and Mario Lopez.
Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo
Season 2 premiere: From a bat swung by one of baseball's boldest pioneers, to an iconic painting hidden behind a false wall, these finds prove that America's greatest treasures can turn up in the most unlikely places.
NCIS: Sydney
When a U.S. Navy attaché is found dead with a USB lodged in his throat, the team tracks a killer believed to have ties to an international chess tournament in Sydney.