Austin Butler Had More Than 40 Appearances In A Classic Nickelodeon Sitcom

Before he was The King, Austin Butler was just a kid in the back of Ned Bigby's classroom.

Butler, who has emerged as one of this decade's rising film stars in films like "Elvis," began his acting career on television thanks to regular work as an extra on children's sitcoms. He appeared in numerous Nickelodeon series, including "Unfabulous," "Drake & Josh," "iCarly," and "Zoey 101," the latter of which he was part of the main cast for in its final season. However, viewers tuning into Nickelodeon during the mid-2000s may have seen him most prominently on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," where he appeared as little more than an extra for more than 40 episodes.

Butler played Zippy Brewster, one of Ned's many classmates, making his debut in the Season 2 premiere, "Survival Guide to: New Semester and Electives." He would go on to make 41 appearances throughout the show, all the way up to the series finale, "Survival Guide to: Field Trips, Permission Slips, Signs and Weasels." But despite having appeared in about three-fourths of the show's 54 episodes, viewers hardly ever heard him speak.