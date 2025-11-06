Tom Ellis' FBI Spinoff CIA Loses Showrunner In Latest Exit, Pauses Production

CBS' "FBI" spinoff "CIA" just said goodbye to its top man behind the scenes. (Again.)

Warren Leight, a veteran of "Law & Order: SVU," is stepping down as showrunner of the upcoming series starring Tom Ellis, according to Variety. Leight took over for David Hudgins, who was credited as the showrunner when CBS' new schedule was announced in May. "FBI" showrunner Mike Weiss is reportedly in talks to take the reins at "CIA" going forward, which would make him the third showrunner before "CIA" even makes it to air.

Production will be paused on the series to accommodate the change in leadership, but it's still expected to premiere as planned at midseason.

"CIA" stars Ellis as "a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer" who is paired up with "a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law" played by "Chicago Med" alum Nick Gehlfuss, per the official synopsis. "When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength."

Leight's exit is just the latest for "CIA": Michael Michele was set to play the station chief, but left the series earlier this month, with executive producer and original pilot director Eriq La Salle following her out the door soon after.