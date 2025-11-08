The Big Bang Theory's Original Title Feels Completely Out Of Place

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Big Bang Theory" is the perfect name for a sitcom about a group of nerds whose worldviews are based on scientific truth — well, that, comic books, and "Star Trek." What's more, the title inspired one of the best TV theme songs of the 2000s in the form of Barenaked Ladies' "The History of Everything," which includes the memorable lyric "it all started with the Big Bang." Yep, "The Big Bang Theory" is a fitting name for the fan-favorite series — and it makes more sense than Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's original title for the show.

In an interview for Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Prady revealed that the series was originally called "Lenny, Penny, and Kenny," with the latter being a key character's first-draft name. "'Lenny, Penny, and Kenny' was the original placeholder title of the show, so Lenny was the Leonard character, and Kenny was the Sheldon character," Prady explained. "That title lasted for about five minutes. In fact, my contract says 'Lenny, Penny, and Kenny' a/k/a 'Big Bang Theory.'"

Prady's words suggest that the creative team never was serious about calling the show "Lenny, Penny, and Kenny," but can you imagine a universe where it became a reality? "Big Bang Theory" spin-offs like "Young Sheldon" might have been called "Young Kenny," which doesn't have the same ring. Fortunately, Prady and Lorre saw sense fairly early on, but what led them to decide on the name that became official?