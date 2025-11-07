The 15 Best K-Dramas Ever Made, Ranked
From catchy K-pop to award-winning movies like "Parasite," South Korean pop culture has far transcended its national borders to find global success and recognition. This distinction extends to Korean scripted television, or K-dramas, a common term for Korean programming regardless of genre. Shows from virtually every major genre have since connected with worldwide audiences, with their appeal overcoming cultural differences and language barriers. Whether it's lightweight romantic comedies or intense thrillers, there's a show for everyone for those interested in Korean television.
Given the country's growing entertainment ubiquity, major streaming services have partnered with Korean production companies to produce their own original series. With new shows constantly proving popular with global audiences, K-dramas have established an overseas foothold that's not likely to lose momentum any time soon. With that in mind, here are the 15 best K-dramas ever made, ranked and ready for you to check out.
15. Mercy for None
One K-drama genre that feels particularly prolific is the sharply crafted revenge thriller. The 2025 Netflix original series "Mercy for None" certainly qualifies on that score while living up to its grim title. The show centers on notorious gang enforcer Nam Gi-jun (So Ji-sub), who leaves his criminal life behind as part of a truce with a rival crime syndicate. However, after his younger brother is murdered, Gi-jun returns to the underworld he left behind to avenge him, leaving no prisoners in his wake.
"Mercy for None" is as unrelenting and violent as its premise suggests, right from its opening boxing duel. Running for a tight seven episodes, it isn't long before Gi-jun is back in action, pummeling any crooks unfortunate enough to get in his way. Elevating the spectacle are some of the best hand-to-hand combat sequences this side of the "Oldboy" hallway fight. Straightforward and unflinchingly brutal in its execution, "Mercy for None" is quite literally all killer, no filler.
14. Mr. Plankton
The 2024 comedy series "Mr. Plankton" has a darker premise than many of its genre counterparts, with protagonist Hae-jo (Woo Do-hwan) discovering he's terminally ill. Deciding to make the most of his time, Hae-jo reconnects with his estranged ex-girlfriend Jo Jae-mi (Lee Yoo-mi) as he searches for his biological father. Though Jae-mi initially resents Hae-jo from whisking her away from her wedding, their journey helps her reconcile with her own medical condition. Along the way, the pair reaches a new understanding on life, love, and their own admittedly complicated relationship.
True to its premise, there is no storybook happy ending to "Mr. Plankton," but like Hae-jo's search, the payoff is more about the journey to get there. Even with its bittersweet themes and overarching narrative, the show still remembers that it's a comedy, drawing plenty of laughs from Hae-jo and Jae-mi's dynamic. Finding light and laughter in the face of death, "Mr. Plankton" pulls on the heartstrings as it pulls its gags.
13. Tastefully Yours
A lot of romantic K-dramas feature couples from vastly different social strata, with a lot of comedy and drama derived from these conflicting perspectives. The 2025 series "Tastefully Yours" puts its own spin on these tropes, following corporate executive Han Beom-woo (Kang Ha-neul) and small-town chef Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si). Beom-woo habitually steals secret recipes from privately run eateries for his corporate restaurant group, driving those smaller establishments out of business as a direct result. However, he meets his match in more ways than one when he tries the same tactic on small restaurant owner and chef Yeon-joo in the countryside.
Given how deceptive and caddish Beom-woo is at the start of "Tastefully Yours," this is a more complex romantic comedy than most. But like any good romance series, the chemistry between the show's leads is palpable, with Go Min-si and Kang Ha-neul playing off each other well. The series also leans into its culinary premise well, showcasing the difference between haute cuisine and more informal dining, but with the prepared dishes looking no less scrumptious. A must-watch romantic comedy with some real substance to it, "Tastefully Yours" has fun embracing and subverting familiar elements of the genre.
12. Itaewon Class
So many K-dramas are a thrilling blend of multiple genres into one cohesively riveting story; lots of those popular tropes are prominent in 2020's "Itaewon Class." Based on the webtoon by Gwang Jin, the show begins with high schooler Park Seo-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon) jailed for attacking Jang Geun-won (Ahn Bo-hyun), a bully who killed his father. Upon his release, Park plots his revenge by building a restaurant company to rival Jang's own conglomerate run by his father, Jang Dae-hee (Yoo Jae-myung). Park opens his first restaurant in Seoul's lively international neighborhood, Itaewon, with which he finds a special connection.
"Itaewon Class" is part revenge story, part love story, and part quirky workplace comedy, with these seemingly disparate elements working well together. The ensemble cast gels impressively behind Park Seo-joon's lead and his character's complicated relationship with his young business manager, Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi). This is a show that expertly knows when to lean into laughs and when to dial up the intensity. With everything from messy love triangles to overly elaborate revenge schemes, "Itaewon Class" features a multitude of elements that make K-dramas so appealing.
11. The King's Affection
Korea's Joseon Dynasty, which defined the country from the 14th to the 19th century, is a romanticized historical period often depicted in K-dramas. One Joseon-era show that stands above the rest is 2021's "The King's Affection," adapting the Korean comic "Yeonmo" by Lee So-young. Princess Dam-yi (Park Eun-bin) secretly poses as her twin brother, Crown Prince Lee Hwi, after he dies in an accident. Concealing her identity to avoid turmoil, Dam-yi falls in love with her tutor, Jung Ji-woon (Rowoon), with Ji-woon confused by his own growing feelings, unaware of who she actually is.
Progressive in its inclusion of queer elements and subversion of gender roles, "The King's Affection" has fun with its "Prince and the Pauper" premise. Park Eun-bin is one of the most talented actors working in Korea today, and she brings that skill to the forefront in playing Dam-yi. At the same time, this is one of the funnier period piece K-dramas around, with Park and Rowoon showcasing their comedic chops throughout the show. A fun twist on the usual Joseon historical drama tropes, "The King's Affection" is a sumptuously staged and performed series.
10. Weak Hero
The popular webtoon "Weak Hero" by Seopass and Kim Jin-seok was adapted into a television series in 2022 by Wavve before being picked up by Netflix for a second season. The show follows high schooler Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), one of the highest-rated students at his school but physically weak. This makes him the target of particularly cruel bullies, but Si-eun doesn't back down in the face of his tormentors. Through his observational skills and quick thinking, Si-eun is able to fight back using his surroundings against his enemies.
"Weak Hero" is a surprisingly violent show, at least in terms of how graphically the on-screen brutality is depicted. Even with the harrowing action, the show really emphasizes how complicated and nuanced its main characters are. This is a thriller series where its emotions feel as grounded and earned as its visceral elements, and that comes from strong performances and writing. Upping the ante in its second season, "Weak Hero" takes the thriller aspects K-dramas are known for and puts them in a moody high school setting.
9. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Years before playing an emotionally unavailable protagonist on "Itaewon Class," Park Seo-joon played a similarly emotionally closed-off lead character on the 2018 series "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?". Park plays Lee Young-joon, a corporate vice chairman who relies heavily on his executive assistant Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young). When Mi-so suddenly announces that she's resigning from her position, Young-joon scrambles to change her mind. This development leads both characters to realize what they truly mean to each other, especially beyond the workplace.
Compared to "Itaewon Class," Park Seo-joon gets to play his usual stoic character archetype for laughs on "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?" Young-joon struggles with addressing his more vulnerable feelings, disguising them with narcissism and bravado that Mi-so completely sees through. This is a complementary couple, with its nominal protagonist totally helpless without his unflappably confident better half.
8. Kingdom
Though the zombie genre feels pretty played-out at this point, the 2019 Netflix series "Kingdom" reminds audiences there are still interesting directions for it to go. The show takes the familiar trappings of a zombie outbreak, but places it in 17th-century Korea at a time when the country is recovering from its war against Japan. The show's protagonist is Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), the crown prince investigating a mysterious contagion that turns the infected into ravenous ghouls. As Lee tries to contain the outbreak from consuming his kingdom, he faces internal threats to his claim to the throne.
There is so much happening on "Kingdom," from the impending zombie apocalypse to the royal intrigue that keeps Lee in danger even in his own home. But through it all, the show never loses sight of its main characters amidst the supernatural horror and epic scale. The series received a 2021 spin-off special, "Ashin of the North," expanding its feudal tale further and serving as a prequel of sorts. Proving there's plenty of life in the well-worn zombie genre, "Kingdom" mixes period piece drama with undead action.
7. Business Proposal
In modern K-drama Cinderella stories, the Prince Charming archetype is usually a corporate heir who romances someone from a financially challenged background. The 2022 romantic comedy "Business Proposal" offers its own twist on this, with office worker Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) replacing her friend Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah) for a blind date. To her surprise, Ha-ri's date is Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop), the CEO of her workplace, though she keeps this a secret, along with her true identity. Ha-ri agrees to pose as Tae-moo's fiancée to appease his grandfather, with the two falling in love as they carry out their ruse.
While the premise might appear familiar at first glance, there is so much uniquely appealing to "Business Proposal" that it rises far above expectations. As Ha-ri and Tae-moo get to know each other, their backstories are more complex and nuanced than most run-of-the-mill rom-com couples. For "KPop Demon Hunters" fans, the show is also a great showcase for Ahn Hyo-seop, years before his voice was heard in the enormously popular Netflix animated movie. "Business Proposal" takes common tropes but incorporates them in a way that makes the whole thing feel fresh and fun again, even for non-fans of the genre.
6. Bloodhounds
A recurring theme across many K-dramas is the wealth divide in South Korea, either as an aspirational obstacle to overcome or motivating factors in conflicts. Predatory figures preying on people's financial troubles are key to the Netflix original series "Bloodhounds," adapting the webtoon by Jeong Chan. After his mother is taken advantage of by a loan shark, boxer Kim Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) sets out with his friend Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) to make things right. This leads the two young pugilists to be drawn into an escalating conflict between the crook and his noble rival in the financial arena.
"Bloodhounds" isn't as dour as most K-drama revenge thrillers, with Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi having a strong on-screen rapport. The intensity is still front and center, with virtually every episode containing a major set piece, but the likable leads go a long way in its appeal. There is a dark driving energy to the 2023 series, keeping the pace up and making it incredibly binge-friendly.
5. Crash Landing on You
While the ongoing political tension and division between North and South Korea might not immediately seem ripe for a romantic comedy, "Crash Landing on You" effectively capitalizes on it. The show follows corporate heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) after a paragliding excursion leads to her accidentally being blown into North Korea. Se-ri encounters North Korean military officer Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), who agrees to escort her back to South Korea. Along the way, the two fall in love while being pursued by Jeong-hyeok's brutal colleague Cho Cheol-gang (Oh Man-seok).
"Crash Landing on You" is another K-drama full of so many disparate elements, but it manages to delicately balance them all into a single cohesive and entertaining show. On the one hand, it's a screwball romantic comedy, with Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok's burgeoning relationship complicated by the fact that they already have committed romantic partners when they meet. Then, of course, there are the thriller and intrigue aspects, not just with Se-ri trying to escape a hostile country but also with her corporate interests in her extended absence. "Crash Landing on You" brings all these elements together seamlessly, proudly defying any conventional genre labels.
4. The Glory
Not all K-drama thrillers are about beating your enemies to a bloody pulp, with the 2022 Netflix series "The Glory" taking a more psychological approach to its revenge story. After being cruelly tormented by her classmates in high school, Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) swears revenge. Years later, Dong-eun becomes the school teacher for her bullies' children as part of her elaborate vendetta. From this position, Dong-eun is able to systematically achieve her vengeance, drawing in others who have been wronged by her tormentors over the years.
With its airtight plotting and a commanding performance from Song Hye-kyo, "The Glory" is currently the best revenge K-drama produced by Netflix. Seeing Dong-eun's scheme unfold beat-for-beat is a masterclass in suspense, with some major plot twists along the way. From its harrowing bullying scenes to the lengths Dong-eun goes to in the feud, this is a show that veers close to outright psychological horror at times. Unrelenting in its intensity from start to finish, "The Glory" keeps its audience completely riveted across its run.
3. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
One of the most successful K-dramas in both domestic and international history, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is a delightfully crafted legal dramedy. The show's titular protagonist is Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), a recent law school graduate on the autism spectrum. Hired by a law firm in Seoul, Woo quickly impresses her colleagues with her knowledge of the law and photographic memory. As her law career begins to gain serious traction, Woo takes her first tentative steps toward serious romance while also reconnecting with her long-lost mother.
The big thing about "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is that, like its protagonist, this is a show that's earnest in everything it does. There are plenty of funny moments, but also heartbreaking and heartwarming sequences that make Woo and the supporting characters so endearing to audiences. Smartly positioned for the streaming crowd, the coda of most episodes contains a major development in Woo's personal life that will leave viewers wanting to see what happens next. A breakout showcase for Park Eun-bin's acting talents, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is an inspirational cross-cultural hit.
2. Squid Game
The K-drama that catapulted Korean television to the international center stage, "Squid Game" deserves all the success it's received since its 2021 debut. For the uninitiated, the show follows heavily indebted gambler Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who accepts a strange invitation to participate in a series of games with a huge payout. Taken to a remote island, Gi-hun learns that players are forced to endure a gauntlet of lethal contests — all masquerading as simple children's games — overseen by masked, colorful gunmen. After emerging as the winner and sole survivor of the games in Season 1, subsequent seasons have Gi-hun trying to stop the cruel competition from claiming any more victims.
There's a reason why "Squid Game" proved so immensely popular with global audiences: Despite the murderous spectacle that the show indulges in, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and the cast never lose sight of their characters' compromised humanity. The underlying question of the series isn't if you'd survive the games, but just how far you'd go in order to win. That moral dilemma is something that informs and elevates "Squid Game" beyond the familiar tracksuits and ominously oversized doll in its opening contest.
1. Reply 1988
Director Shin Won-ho and screenwriter Lee Woo-jung collaborated on the "Reply" trilogy, featuring three standalone coming-of-age stories across South Korea's recent history. The third and final series in this trilogy, "Reply 1988," is also its best, taking place in a northern neighborhood in Seoul starting in September 1988. The show centers on a group of teenage friends and their families as Seoul hosts the Summer Olympics and democratically elects a government after years of a ruling dictatorship. As the neighborhood changes, the friends grow up, fall in love, and begin their respective careers, becoming adults while their country galvanizes around them.
Really, any show within the "Reply" trilogy deserves a spot somewhere on this list, though "Reply 1988" stands above its two predecessors. This 2015 series predates "Stranger Things" in how effectively it employs '80s nostalgia, evoking a bygone era without feeling kitschy. Even for those who didn't experience Seoul in 1988, there is a universal appeal in seeing these characters grow up during such a pivotal time. More than just a Seoul-based riff on "The Wonder Years," "Reply 1988" blends coming-of-age dramedy and romance into pure television perfection.