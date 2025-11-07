From catchy K-pop to award-winning movies like "Parasite," South Korean pop culture has far transcended its national borders to find global success and recognition. This distinction extends to Korean scripted television, or K-dramas, a common term for Korean programming regardless of genre. Shows from virtually every major genre have since connected with worldwide audiences, with their appeal overcoming cultural differences and language barriers. Whether it's lightweight romantic comedies or intense thrillers, there's a show for everyone for those interested in Korean television.

Given the country's growing entertainment ubiquity, major streaming services have partnered with Korean production companies to produce their own original series. With new shows constantly proving popular with global audiences, K-dramas have established an overseas foothold that's not likely to lose momentum any time soon. With that in mind, here are the 15 best K-dramas ever made, ranked and ready for you to check out.