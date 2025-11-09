What Happened To The Cast Of Taxi?

Almost everyone loves a good workplace sitcom, and the 1978 New York City-set series "Taxi" was one of the greatest of all time. But what have the show's stars been up to since the series went off the air in 1983?

"Taxi" followed the employees of the fictional Sunshine Cab Company in Manhattan as they went about their lives, and it starred a cast of future entertainment titans. While comedian Andy Kaufman, who played oddball immigrant mechanic Latka, died less than a year after the series ended, and Jeff Conaway, who played struggling actor Bobby Wheeler, died in 2011 after a long and public battle with drug and alcohol addiction, other cast members have gone on to massive success.

"Taxi" was created by former "Mary Tyler Moore Show" writers and producers James L. Brooks, Stan Daniels, David Davis, and Ed. Weinberger and would receive 34 Emmy nominations and 18 wins over the course of five seasons. Not only that, but head writers Glen and Les Charles would go on to create the wildly popular "Cheers," forever changing the sitcom landscape.

(Note: Randall Carver, who played John Burns in the first season, and Carol Kane, who played Simka in the last two seasons, are not included because they were in so few episodes, but both have gone on to have successful acting careers in both movies and television.)