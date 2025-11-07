Wicked: What You Didn't See From The Taping Of NBC's Concert Special

NBC waved its wand and gave us a magical night on Thursday, with the cast of the big-screen blockbuster "Wicked" performing songs from the movie and its upcoming sequel on the concert special "Wicked: One Wonderful Night." But not everything that happened that night made it to air.

TVLine was in the audience during the taping at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre back in September, and it stretched for more than three hours, with multiple takes of several songs and plenty of downtime between setups. Here's what we saw that you didn't see on air:

* The crowd was filled with passionate "Wicked" fans, including several social media influencers dedicated to all things Oz and fans dressed up in costume as the Wizard, the Cowardly Lion, Glinda and more. In fact, there was a whole group of "Wicked"-themed drag queens in the crowd, hailing from Hamburger Mary's in Long Beach. (You know, in case you ever want to catch the live show.)

* The special was shot using a whopping 21 cameras, including a drone camera that zipped in and out on a wire.

* The people seated in the front rows got to participate in the opening number "No One Mourns the Wicked," singing along to "Good news! She's dead!" and throwing flowers into the air on cue. Before the taping, choreographer Chris Scott came out on stage to drill the audience on how and when to toss the flowers, and after the song was taped, the production was delayed a few minutes as assistants came by to pick up all the tossed tulips.

* The stars loved interacting with the crowd: Ariana Grande blew kisses to the audience after finishing "No One Mourns the Wicked," and Jeff Goldblum lingered on stage after each appearance, soaking up the adulation.