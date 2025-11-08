TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Rhea Seehorn

THE PERFORMER | Rhea Seehorn

THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Pluribus"

THE EPISODE | "We Is Us" (Nov. 7, 2025)

THE PERFORMANCE | Since it revolves around a single person surrounded by millions of cheerfully compliant pod people sharing a collective hive mind, the success of "Pluribus" really hinges on the quality of its lead performance. Good thing they cast Rhea Seehorn, huh?

After wowing us as Kim Wexler on "Better Call Saul," Seehorn stepped into the spotlight in the "Pluribus" premiere as Carol, who finds herself the only person unaffected when a mysterious force from space turns nearly everyone else on Earth into smiling zombies. Before the change, Carol was a self-loathing book author who resented her fans, and Seehorn let that resentment seep into her voice as Carol dismissed her own books as "mindless crap." But suddenly, everyone around her was collapsing, and Seehorn shifted into horror movie mode as a panicked Carol tried to make sense of what was happening. Those collapsed people include her book agent (and apparent life partner) Helen, and Seehorn was heartbreaking as Carol struggled to get Helen's limp body to a hospital, desperate to protect the one person on this planet she could actually stand to be around.

As Carol drove through abandoned streets past wrecked vehicles, Seehorn's stunned face drove home the sheer magnitude of what she was dealing with. (Creator Vince Gilligan relied on Seehorn's face to do a lot of the heavy lifting here, and it worked.) Sadly, Carol couldn't save Helen, with Seehorn sobbing over her dead body. But then other people started popping back to life and calling Carol by name, and Seehorn's voice shook with titanic force as she demanded to know what exactly caused all of this.

It was a tour de force performance, all the more amazing since she carried nearly every scene all by herself. In "Pluribus," Seehorn is pretty much on her own — and she's proven she's more than capable of handling it.

