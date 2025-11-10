Why Mila Kunis Replaced Lacey Chabert As Meg Griffin In Family Guy

Despite being a perpetual punching bag for the Griffin family, Meg Griffin is one of the most recognizable female characters in adult animation, much of which is thanks to the voice performance of Mila Kunis. Since joining "Family Guy" at just 15 years old, Kunis's distinctive, deadpan delivery has made Meg synonymous with her voice, similar to how Yeardley Smith is synonymous with Lisa Simpson on "The Simpsons."

However, some fans may recall that Mila Kunis was not the first actress to voice Meg. During the first season of "Family Guy" in 1999, the role originally belonged to Lacey Chabert, known at the time for her role as Claudia Salinger on Fox's coming-of-age series, "Party of Five." Chabert's voice work went uncredited and was later replaced by Kunis starting in Season 2. Chabert has since clarified that her departure was due to her need to balance high school with production commitments and other acting opportunities.

Series creator Seth MacFarlane acknowledges that Chabert's exit was amicable. "I think there was a mistake in her contract," he told IGN in 2003. "And I guess she had not intended to be involved for, like, the full run of the show." Kunis's audition, however, immediately convinced MacFarlane she was the perfect fit — recalling a line reading where Meg calls Peter an idiot that "just nailed the tone" he'd been searching for.