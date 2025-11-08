The 15 Longest-Running Shows On American TV

Television is arguably the most familiar, comforting medium available. It sits in our home, an intimate and essential part of most housing plans. Its offerings are accessible with the click of a button, whether on terrestrial television, basic cable packages, premium cable, or, more often in our modern times, binged over the Internet in one sitting. And its stories (usually) continue over an extended period, giving us ample time to become accustomed to and fall in love with the characters and narratives.

In celebration of TV's ability to comfort, we've compiled a list of the 15 longest-running shows on American television. A few caveats: We've limited the survey to scripted, narrative shows, eschewing long-running news, sports, and variety programs. We've also chosen to eliminate soap operas, a few of which have been airing in daytime slots for more than 50 years.

What remains is an intriguing and elucidating snapshot of what America returns to, time and time again, for comfort. Ready to tune in?