What To Watch Friday: Amadeus Premiere, Drag Race All Stars Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Limited series "Amadeus" debuts on Starz, RuPaul invites "Drag Race" All Stars back to the Werk Room, and Sally Field stars in Netflix's "Remarkably Bright Creatures."
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Showtimes for May 8, 2026
Another Man's Wife
A millionaire (Taye Diggs) makes a shocking offer to a married couple (Sydney Mitchell and Moritz J. Williams) in crisis, sparking a high-stakes emotional reckoning about trust, love, and the ultimate cost of sacrifice.
Broad Trip
The road trip comedy centers on the dynamic between an uptight daughter (Sophia Bush) and her free spirit mother (Lauren Holly); Steve Guttenberg co-stars.
For All Mankind
A fatal miscalculation puts the Titan mission in jeopardy; Dev makes a drastic decision.
Greenland 2: Migration
In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the planet, the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) must leave the safety of their Greenland bunker to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home.
Remarkably Bright Creatures
While working nights at a small-town aquarium, a window (Sally Field) bonds with a clever octopus (voiced by Alfred Molina) and an adrift young man (Lewis Pullman).
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Season 11 premiere: Eighteen returning queens compete for the crown and the $200,000 grand prize.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Coop and his family navigate a fraught funeral service and wake.
Deadliest Catch
Season 22 premiere: The captains find a rare strain of red king crab in the north amid crushing ice and violent storms.
Outlander
Political threats come to a head when an old friend of Claire and Jamie's goes missing.
Sheriff Country
A dramatic federal crackdown forces Sheriff Fox to confront a sprawling investigation that pits loyalty to her community against the reach of the DEA.
Amadeus
Airing Stateside for the first time, this five-part limited series casts Will Sharpe as musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Paul Bettany as envious court composer Antonio Salieri.
Fire Country
When Bode’s past resurfaces far from Edgewater, a volatile chain of events leads to a perilous off-duty rescue.
Boston Blue
When a college basketball star is threatened, Danny and Lena race to protect them while solving a murder.
The Proof Is Out There
Season 6 finale: Did a passenger film a UFO from a plane in the 1960s?; what grinning Amazonian monster did fishermen encounter?; is a legendary beast stalking the backwoods of Alabama? Tony Harris and his team of experts find the truth.