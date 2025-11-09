SNL Reimagines Beauty And The Beast With Nikki Glaser And Mr. Beast — Watch

A Disney classic just got a Gen Z update.

"Saturday Night Live" host Nikki Glaser played Belle in a "Beauty and the Beast"-inspired sketch this week, but instead of falling in love with a hairy creature, she met... Mr. Beast! Ben Marshall played the wildly popular YouTube king, who giggled that he sent Belle's father to live in a dungeon... but at least there's a big cash prize at stake.

Bowen Yang's talking candlestick Lumiere and Kenan Thompson's talking clock Cogsworth explained that they're all participating in Mr. Beast's wild stunts for money, with Cogsworth exclaiming: "If I live for one year as a clock, I get $2500!" But then he was struck by a harsh realization: "I'm just realizing that's not a lot of money."

Belle eventually began to be charmed by Mr. Beast... until he confessed that "my bottom half is completely smooth." But hey, he's also a billionaire, so she's still onboard.

