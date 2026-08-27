What To Watch In September: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale
TVLine's monthly What to Watch guide spotlights a curated selection of programming premiering or returning across broadcast, cable, and streaming this month — including new series, season finales, live events, major reality offerings, notable TV movies, and more. Organized below by premiere date and release platform, the guide is designed to help readers quickly see what's arriving, what's returning, and what's worth prioritizing.
For streaming releases, TVLine notes whether a series will roll out weekly or binge-style, along with how many episodes will be available at launch. Synopses are also provided for all new series and movies.
What to Watch focuses on the titles most likely to be on TVLine readers' radars — and in that spirit, TVLine is also offering a printable September 2026 TV Calendar featuring only the essentials (see below).
Looking specifically for broadcast premieres? We've also put together a dedicated calendar denoting all the big Fall TV premieres across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
📺 "The Varnell Hill Show" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
The "Martin" spin-off is set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, with Tommy Davidson reprising his role as Varnell Hill, and Martin Lawrence appearing in a guest role.
📺 "Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel" (Hulu, four-episode binge)
The docuseries explores the murder-for-hire plot behind the killing of prominent law professor Dan Markel, unraveling a tangled story of family secrets, a contentious custody battle, and ex-lovers.
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of London" Reunion Special (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later" (ABC)
Featuring Derek Jeter, Jon Bon Jovi, Matthew Broderick, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Messier, Jon Stewart, and others, the special explores how sports and entertainment helped a grieving nation after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
📺 9 p.m. "Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks" finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Kitchen Undercover" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Ms. Pat Settles It" Season 3 finale (BET)
📺 9:30 p.m. "ComicView" Season 1 finale (BET)
🤣 "Jared Freid: The Family Plan" (Netflix comedy special)
🤣 10 p.m. "Comedian CP: Sunday After Six" (BET comedy special)
🎥 "Untold: Raygun – Breaking Badly" (Netflix documentary)
From Australian academic to global meme, breakdancer Raygun recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage — and the infamy that followed.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
📺 "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
A comedic retelling of all three seasons of the landmark live-action series, this special revisits stories from the series in new and unexpected ways.
📺 9 p.m. "Botched Homes" (HGTV)
From shoddy workmanship to DIY fails, contractor and master craftsman Charlie Kawas rights the wrongs in South Florida's most botched renovations.
📺 10 p.m. "House of Stassi" Season 1 finale (Freeform)
🎥 "The Runner" (Prime Video movie)
A London-based lawyer (Gal Gadot) has her life shattered by a single call on her morning run: her son has been taken — and to get him back, she must keep running, obey every ruthless command, and trust no one; Damian Lewis co-stars.
🎥 "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" (Disney+)
🎥 "Turning Point: Generation 9/11" (Netflix documentary)
With firsthand accounts of the attacks and their aftermath, this thought-provoking documentary explores how 9/11 shaped a generation, 25 years later.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
📺 "Chad Powers" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)
📺 "The Gentlemen" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" series finale (MTV)
📺 8 p.m. "Restaurant Impossible: Last Call" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Thursday Night College Football" Season 29 (ESPN)
📺 9 p.m. "Monsters of God" docuseries finale (HBO)
📺 10 p.m. "Impractical Jokers" midseason finale (TBS)
🎥 "Scary Movie 6" (Paramount+)
🎥 7 p.m. "Clash of the Thundermans" (Nickelodeon movie)
Youngest sibling Chloe develops a new and unpredictable superpower, causing the Hero League to demand they send her away to a superhero boarding school to learn to control it.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
📺 "Earle Meets World" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
The reality show follows "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 runner-up Alix Earle and her blended family.
📺 "On Campus: Game of the Week" (Netflix)
The series follows real college students at a different school each week as they experience the traditions, tailgates, and excitement surrounding a major college football matchup; new episodes drop Fridays ahead of the game and Sundays following the game.
📺 "The Program: Texas Tech" (Paramount+, four-episode binge)
Narrated by Dennis Quaid, the docuseries offers unprecedented access to the Texas Tech Red Raiders football program during one of the most consequential off-seasons in the history of the sport.
📺 "Silo" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Fox College Football Friday" Season 3 (Fox)
🎥 "Fuze" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Mayday" (Apple TV movie)
Ryan Reynolds stars as a U.S. Navy pilot stranded behind enemy lines during the Cold War who forms an unlikely alliance with a gruff ex-KGB agent (Kenneth Branagh).
🎥 "Teenage Wasteland" (Netflix documentary)
In 1991, an eccentric teacher and his students exposed a toxic waste conspiracy through a DIY documentary. Decades later, they look back on its impact.
🎥 9 p.m. "Made in the West" (PBS documentary)
Narrated by country music icon Tanya Tucker, the film celebrates the functional art and enduring craftsmanship of the American West while exploring what is at stake as many of today's master artisans age out of their crafts.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
📺 12 p.m. "Big 12 College Football Series" Season 2 (TNT)
📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" Season 2 (Great American Family)
📺 10 p.m. "Mountain West College Football Series" Season 2 (The CW)
🎥 8 p.m. "Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Prelude to a Wedding" (Hallmark Channel movie)
When Gethsemane (Tamera Mowry-Housley) is invited to play at a wedding, she and Eamon (Risteard Cooper) find themselves involved in the death of a member of the bridal party.
🎥 8 p.m. "Surviving the Silence: The Roxanne Gay Story" (Lifetime movie)
When 12-year-old Roxane (Hilda Martin) moves with her family to what appears to be the ideal suburban community, her life is forever changed after a devastating act of sexual violence; Sunnii E. Bartee co-stars as Adult Roxanne, while Gay narrates.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
📺 1 p.m."MLB Sunday Leadoff" Season 5 finale (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "The Marlow Murder Club" Season 3 (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Great Food Truck Race" Season 19 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Hazardous History With Henry Winkler" Season 2 finale (History)
📺 9 p.m. "Marble Hall Murders" (PBS)
Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is hired to work on a continuation of the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) novel series by a troubled young author, only to find herself a suspect when the job leads her into another murder case.
📺 9 p.m. "A Tale of Two Cities" (MGM+)
This four-part adaptation of the literary classic casts Mirren Mack as Lucie Manette, François Civil as Charles Darnay, and Kit Harington as Sydney Carton.
🎥 8 p.m. "Gossip to Die For" (Lifetime movie)
Under the public eye, a troubled detective races to solve a series of high-profile murders that are when published online; Susan Ateh, Roisin Browne, Hunter Del Valle Marfo, and Doña Croll, and Jay Rincon star.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
📺 8 p.m. "America's Tailgate on CBS" (CBS)
The Nashville-based special will feature correspondent Whitney Cummings; performances by Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, John Legend, and Sheryl Crow; and special appearances by NFL MVP Josh Allen and "The NFL Today" analysts Kyle Long and Russell Wilson; Nate Burleson and Melanie Collins host.
📺 9 p.m. "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" Season 2 finale (TNT)
🎥 8 p.m. "Top of the World" (CNN documentary short)
The film tells the story of Windows on the World — the legendary restaurant atop the World Trade Center that became both a symbol of New York City's resurgence in the 1970s and one of the most celebrated restaurants in America — whose story came to a devastating end on September 11, 2001.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
📺 "DANG!" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
After their sister Ruthie blows up her perfect life, Andrew and Eunice show her the fun in being flawed as she helps them adult in this animated sitcom; voices include Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Law, and Poppy Liu.
📺 8 p.m. "Jeopardy! Masters" Season 4 finale (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Love It or List It" Season 21 finale (Bravo)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 16 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" (FX)
Set in 1990s Los Angeles, the "Snowfall" spin-off follows Wanda (Gail Bean) and Leon (Isaiah John) as they fight to take West Coast rap mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.
🤣 "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "Untold: Mr. T – I Pity the Fool" (Netflix documentary)
Before the gold chains, mohawk, and Hollywood fame of "The A-Team" and "Rocky III," there was Laurence Tureaud. This is the origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
📺 "Diarra From Detroit" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "The Hardacres" Season 2 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Last Seen" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Eleven years after his daughter vanished, a former detective-turned-police dispatcher (played by Patrick Brammall) becomes convinced a teenage girl's distress call came from his missing child.
📺 "The Paper" Season 2 (Peacock, 10-episode binge)
📺 8:15 p.m. "Sunday Night Football" Season 40 (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Alone" Season 13 finale (History)
📺 9 p.m. "Next Gen NYC" Season 2 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Shards" Season 1 finale (FX)
📺 10 p.m. "Resolve to Solve With Miles O'Brien" docuseries finale (PBS)
🎥 "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?" (Netflix movie)
The couples reunite for the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter, bringing drama old and new as they ask, "Why did we get married again?" Perry, Taraji P. Henson, and Jill Scott star.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
📺 "Colin From Accounts" final season (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Cooper and Fry" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)
Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill star as two mismatched detectives thrown together to investigate crimes in the mystery-shrouded Peak District.
📺 "Crew Girl" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
The YA drama centers on a teenage rowing prodigy (Miku Martineau) who is forced to start over at an elite boarding school, where she becomes coxswain of its dysfunctional boys' varsity crew; Jessica Paré co-stars.
📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 5 (Hulu, five-episode binge)
📺 8:35 p.m. NFL Melbourne Game (Netflix live event)
📺 9 p.m. "CBS Fall First Look 2026" (CBS special)
📺 9 p.m. "A Killer Story" (HBO)
The three-part docuseries examines the polarizing case of Dana Chandler, who was accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend in 2002, and the three trials that followed over more than two decades.
📺 10 p.m. "Project Runway" Season 22 finale (Freeform)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
📺 8 p.m. "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" (ABC)
David Muir, Robin Roberts, and Diane Sawyer lead a live special honoring the victims of September 11 and the survivors, families, first responders, and communities forever changed by the attacks.
📺 8 p.m. "9/11: We Remember" (CBS)
Tony Dokoupil anchors a CBS News special from Ground Zero featuring stories of survival, loss, and hope from the September 11 attacks, with reports from Lesley Stahl and Norah O'Donnell.
📺 8 p.m. "102 Minutes Inside the Towers" (Lifetime)
The special features firsthand accounts from survivors who were inside the North and South Towers during the September 11 attacks.
📺 9 p.m. "Conan O'Brien Must Go" Season 3 finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Daughters of 9/11" (CBS)
Twenty-five later, Elizabeth Miller, Jessica Trant, and FBI special agent Frank Pellegrino confront whether the man accused of masterminding the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, will ever face justice.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
📺 3:30 p.m. "PAC-12 College Football Series" Season 3 (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 5 (CNN)
🎥 8 p.m. "Robin Roberts Presents Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story" (Lifetime movie)
The film recounts the extraordinary survival of Genelle Guzman (Sherri Shepherd), a NYC transit worker who was buried beneath the collapse of the North Tower on 9/11 and trapped for 27 harrowing hours; Dondré Whitfield co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Falling Into Place" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Alvina August and Nathan Witte star as childhood best friends who reunite for their hometown's fall festival and high school reunion, where they set out to complete their unfinished fall bucket list.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
📺 1 p.m. "Saturday Night Live UK" Season 2 (Peacock)
📺 7:30 p.m. "60 Minutes" Season 59 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Halloween Wars" Season 16 (Food Network
📺 9 p.m. "High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam" (TNT, two-episode premiere)
Inspired by the memoir "Debriefing the President" by CIA Analyst John Nixon, the eight-episode political thriller chronicles the story of John Nixon (Joel Kinnaman), the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein (Waleed Zuaiter) following his capture in December 2003.
📺 9 p.m. "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 3 finale (AMC)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Best of VMAs: Iconic Vanguard Performances" (CBS special)
🎥 8 p.m. "Family Through Fire" (Lifetime movie)
When a family's home is caught in a deadly wildfire, a husband's choice to stay behind to recover their youngest daughter turns into a fight for redemption, while his wife shepherds their other children to safety. But when he fails to appear in the days after, the wife must keep it together as she tries to maintain hope and normality for her children; Alanna LeVierge and Matthew Stefiuk star.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
📺 8 p.m. 78th Emmy Awards (NBC, hosted by Mariska Hargitay)
📺 8 p.m. "Monday Night Football" Season 57 (ABC & ESPN)
📺 9 p.m. "Halloween Baking Championship" Season 12 (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Somebody Knows Something" Season 1 finale (Freeform, two episodes)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
📺 "The Creep Tapes" Season 3 (AMC+ & Shudder, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence" (BritBox)
In this contemporary adaptation, Tommy and Tuppence (played by Josh Dylan and Antonia Thomas) are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving mysteries along the way; Imelda Staunton co-stars.
📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 (ABC & Disney+, two-night premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "A Very Haunted Renovation" (HGTV)
Six designers live inside a haunted mansion while completing a top-to-bottom transformation —all in pursuit of a $50,000 dollar cash prize — while design expert Michel Smith Boyd will mentor and evaluate each unnerving overhaul alongside guest judges including Hannah Beachler, Jack Osbourne, Billy Porter, Cassandra Peterson, Eli Roth, and LuLu Wilson; Anna Camp hosts.
📺 10 p.m. "R.J. Decker" Season 2 (ABC)
🤣 "Jo Koy: Blue in the Face" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
📺 "Golden Axe" (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)
Legendary warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead (voiced by Liam McIntyre, Lisa Gilroy, and Matthew Rhys) as they reunite to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, who just won't seem to stay dead.
📺 "Max vs. 100" (Disney+ and ESPN App, live event)
Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen attempts to overtake 100 drivers in a massive go-kart race at Silverstone; comedian Mo Gilligan hosts.
📺 "Neagley" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
In this "Reacher" spin-off, when private investigator Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) learns that a friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice.
📺 "Reacher" Season 4 finale (Prime Video)
📺 "Route 187" (Paramount+, four-episode binge)
Along South Winslow's violence-plagued Route 87, a relentless print journalist investigates a deadly bus ride and uncovers a serial killer who has been operating undetected for years; Christopher Livingston, Taiv Lee, and Elijah Collins star.
📺 "Slow Horses" Season 6 (Apple TV)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 7 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Next Gen NYC" Season 2 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "Ages of Ice" (PBS)
Narrated by David Tennant, the three-week docuseries event follows scientists into Earth's frozen frontiers to investigate the dramatic changes transforming the planet's polar regions.
📺 10 p.m. "South Park" Season 29 (Comedy Central; new episodes air biweekly)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
📺 "Monster" Season 4 aka "The Lizzie Borden Story" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "The Traitors: New Blood" (NBC)
Everyday Americans compete in missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000 while rooting out the Traitors hidden among them; Alan Cumming hosts.
📺 8:15 p.m. "Thursday Night Football" Season 20 (Prime Video)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
📺 "MobLand" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 7 p.m. "Friday Night Baseball" Season 5 finale (Apple TV, two games)
📺 8 p.m. "The Greatest @Home Videos: CEDY Awards" (CBS)
Donnie Wahlberg, Jerry O'Connell, Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, and Phil Keoghan join this year's celebration.
📺 8 p.m. "JAŸ-Z In 8" (HBO, two-episode premiere)
The four-week docuseries event features a candid conversation between JAŸ-Z and Rick Rubin as the rap star breaks down his writing process and traces how his words reflect his childhood, the experiences that shaped him, and the evolving world he navigated as his career grew..
📺 8 p.m. "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 (Starz)
📺 9 p.m. "Scariest House in America" Season 3 (HGTV)
📺 10:30 p.m. iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 of 2 (Disney+ & Hulu)
🎥 "Best of the Best" (Netflix movie)
Childhood best friends (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia) join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to discover that the road to winning the U.S. Championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined; Hasan Minhaj, Lilly Singh, and Janina Gavankar co-star.
🎥 9 p.m. "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" (PBS documentary)
Over two pressure-filled weeks, the film shadows five choreographers from Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, Brooklyn, and Chicago as they race against the clock to transform personal stories into bold choreography.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
📺 10:30 p.m. iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 of 2 (Disney+ & Hulu)
🎥 8 p.m. "Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Lori Loughlin returns as Jennifer Shannon, whose true-crime book club becomes the center of a real-life murder mystery when a member is killed during the group” reenactment of the Lizzie Borden case.
🎥 8 p.m. "Sole Survivor of Flight 119" (Lifetime movie)
After a routine flight takes a harrowing turn, Lisa Foster (Sarah Wayne Callies) survives a devastating plane crash deep in the Mexican jungle; Joy Bryant co-stars.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
📺 "Cold as Balls" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
Kevin Hart gets into the ice tub with Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rob Gronkowski, Cooper Flagg, Sean O'Malley, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and IShowSpeed for a new round of unconventional athlete interviews.
📺 "Lioness" Season 3 finale (Paramount+)
📺 7 p.m. "Sunday Night Baseball" Season 37 finale (Peacock)
📺 9 p.m. "American Hostage" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)
An Indianapolis radio reporter (played by Jon Hamm) is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when a hostage taker (Giovanni Ribisi) demands to be interviewed on his program; Mireille Enos, Kristoffer Polaha, and William Jackson Harper co-star.
📺 9 p.m. "Best of VMAs" (CBS special)
📺 9 p.m. "The Detour With David Chang" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
The six-part docuseries follows the chef, restaurateur, and author in his pursuit of no-frills but unforgettable eats on the open road.
📺 10 p.m. "Trespasses" (PBS)
The series follows a young Catholic schoolteacher (Lola Petticrew) in 1975 Northern Ireland who embarks on a dangerous affair with an older, married Protestant barrister (Tom Cullen); Gillian Anderson co-stars.
📺 10 p.m. "Youth" (HBO, two-episode premiere)
Series creator Sharon Horgan plays a 50-year-old divorcee in search of sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown-up son; Sharlene Whyte, Rupert Friend, Aran Murphy, and Robbie Gee co-star.
🎥 "Stop! That! Train!" (Netflix)
🎥 8 p.m. "Kimora Lee: On Her Own" (Lifetime documentary)
Lee reflects on the personal and professional challenges that shaped her life, the sacrifices behind her success, and her determination to reclaim her voice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Name That Tune" Season 6 (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "The Voice" Season 30 (NBC, three-night premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "Celebrity Weakest Link" Season 2 (Fox)
📺 10 p.m. "Line of Fire" (NBC)
Peter Krause headlines this drama about a family of law enforcement agents bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Season 2 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Doc" Season 3 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "House Shock" (HGTV)
Host and designer Arielle Vandenberg and contractor Steve Lewis secretly renovate spaces for unsuspecting homeowners, with loved ones helping keep the surprise under wraps until the big reveal.
🎥 9 p.m. "Siren: The Voices of Shelley Beattie" (HBO documentary)
The film explores the parallels between deaf athlete Shelley Beattie and Hollywood veteran Marlee Matlin, whose lives were marked by fame, discrimination, abuse, and addiction while navigating a hearing world.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
📺 "Brothers" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson star as fictionalized versions of themselves whose lifelong friendship is upended by a decades-old secret suggesting they may actually be brothers; Holland Taylor co-stars.
📺 "Wonka's The Golden Ticket" (Netflix, seven-episode premiere)
Twelve lucky Golden Ticket winners, each with a partner of their choosing, will step through the gates of Wonka's Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, unexpected challenges... and the recreated voice of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.
📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 6 (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 51 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "99 to Beat" Season 2 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "America's Got Talent" Season 21 finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Next Gen NYC" Season 2 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
🎥 "The Love Hypothesis" (Prime Video movie)
A Ph.D. candidate (Lili Reinhart) impulsively kisses an intimidating professor (Tom Bateman), setting off a mutually beneficial fake relationship that soon begins to blur the line between performance and reality.
🎥 "Toy Story 5" (Disney+)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
📺
"A Different World" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert's youngest daughter enters her freshman year at Hillman College and struggles to escape the shadow of her parents.
📺 "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Team Moms: Baseball" (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)
From executive producer Kim Kardashian comes a docuseries about a group of parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy: a premier baseball training school in Scottsdale, Arizona, dedicated to molding the next generation of star athletes.
📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" Season 25 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "American Horror Story" Season 13 (FX, three-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 5 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" Season 1 finale (HBO Max)
🎥"Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story" (Prime Video documentary)
Drawn from thousands of hours of home video filmed over 30 years, the film chronicles Jackson's rise from Pop Warner prodigy to NFL star, as well as his complex relationships with his brother Byron and their father.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
📺 9 p.m. "20/20" Season 49 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Dateline NBC" Season 35 (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Fightland" Season 1 finale (Starz)
📺 9 p.m. "Sing Democracy 250" (PBS)
Through powerful choral music with nearly 200 vibrant singers and a majestic 60-piece orchestra at the Minneapolis Signature Concert, this sweeping performance reflects the nation's founding ideals and the enduring promise of democracy, reminding us that We, the People, are at the heart of it all.
📺 10 p.m. "S.W.A.T. Exiles" (Starz)
After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance, experimental unit made up of untested recruits.
🎥"Backrooms" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Unabomber" (Netflix movie)
Jacob Tremblay plays Ted Kaczynski, whose evolution from Harvard prodigy and test subject to the Unabomber unfolds as the FBI hunts him down; Russell Crowe and Shailene Woodley co-star.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
📺 7 p.m. "Baseball Night in America" Season 12 finale (Fox)
📺 7:30 p.m. "Farm Aid 2026: Music Festival Live" (CNN)
Willie Nelson and Family, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff perform.
📺 11:30 p.m. "Saturday Night Live" Season 52 (NBC)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Ocean Between Them" (Lifetime movie)
A devoted mother (Rebecca Gayheart) finds her world upended when her daughter (Jessica Lord) disappears at sea during a vacation in Belize; Karl Walcott and Georgia Dane co-star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Pumpkin Regatta Romance" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Mishael Morgan and Corey Sevier star as the children of feuding fathers who team up to mend the rift and revive their town's Pumpkin Regatta.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
📺 7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" Season 37 (ABC, two episodes)
📺 7:30 p.m. 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (CBS & MTV)
📺 8 p.m. "The Simpsons" Season 38 (Fox)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 5 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" Season 3 (Fox)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Grimsburg" Season 3 (Fox)
📺 10 p.m. "A Tale of Two Cities" limited series finale (MGM+)
📺 11:30 p.m. "President Curtis" Season 1 finale (Adult Swim)
🎥 8 p.m. "You've Gotta Help Me" (Lifetime movie)
When Meredith and her husband go to have dinner with their neighbor on the next farm over, he introduces them to his visiting niece. But as the evening progresses, Meredith begins to suspect that this young woman isn't his niece, but his captive; Nicole Dionne and Mary Healy star.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
📺 "Futurama" Season 14 finale (Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "All American" series finale (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "Still Flipping Out" (Bravo)
Former "Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis returns to reality TV as he juggles his SiriusXM show, design empire, employees, and eclectic group of friends.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
📺 "The Creep Tapes" Season 3 finale (AMC+ & Shudder, two episodes)
📺 "LEGO One Piece" (Netflix)
In this two-part special, Usopp spins a tall tale about the Straw Hats' journey across the East Blue into the Grand Line before Chopper joined the crew.
📺 9 p.m. "Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen 20th Anniversary Special" (CBS, two hours)
🎥 9 p.m. "Miller Night Football" (HBO documentary short)
The film chronicles comedian Dennis Miller's unlikely arrival in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth in 2000, alongside veteran sportscaster Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Dan Fouts.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
📺 "Average Joe" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Tyler Perry's The Oval" series finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Sacrifice" Season 2 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Wonka's The Golden Ticket" Season 1 finale (Netflix, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" Season 2 (ABC, two-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "Shark Tank" Season 18 (ABC, two-episode premiere)
📺 9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 39 (CBS, two-night premiere)
📺 10 p.m. "Ages of Ice" docuseries finale (PBS)
🎥 "The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part" (Netflix documentary)
A journalist and a detective uncover the truth about a killer whose charm masked a trail of failed marriages and suspicious deaths over 30 years.