What To Watch In September: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale

📺 1 p.m."MLB Sunday Leadoff" Season 5 finale (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "The Marlow Murder Club" Season 3 (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "The Great Food Truck Race" Season 19 finale (Food Network)

📺 9 p.m. "Hazardous History With Henry Winkler" Season 2 finale (History)

📺 9 p.m. "Marble Hall Murders" (PBS)

Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is hired to work on a continuation of the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) novel series by a troubled young author, only to find herself a suspect when the job leads her into another murder case.

📺 9 p.m. "A Tale of Two Cities" (MGM+)

This four-part adaptation of the literary classic casts Mirren Mack as Lucie Manette, François Civil as Charles Darnay, and Kit Harington as Sydney Carton.

🎥 8 p.m. "Gossip to Die For" (Lifetime movie)

Under the public eye, a troubled detective races to solve a series of high-profile murders that are when published online; Susan Ateh, Roisin Browne, Hunter Del Valle Marfo, and Doña Croll, and Jay Rincon star.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

📺 8 p.m. "America's Tailgate on CBS" (CBS)

The Nashville-based special will feature correspondent Whitney Cummings; performances by Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, John Legend, and Sheryl Crow; and special appearances by NFL MVP Josh Allen and "The NFL Today" analysts Kyle Long and Russell Wilson; Nate Burleson and Melanie Collins host.

📺 9 p.m. "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" Season 2 finale (TNT)

🎥 8 p.m. "Top of the World" (CNN documentary short)

The film tells the story of Windows on the World — the legendary restaurant atop the World Trade Center that became both a symbol of New York City's resurgence in the 1970s and one of the most celebrated restaurants in America — whose story came to a devastating end on September 11, 2001.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

📺 "DANG!" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

After their sister Ruthie blows up her perfect life, Andrew and Eunice show her the fun in being flawed as she helps them adult in this animated sitcom; voices include Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Law, and Poppy Liu.

📺 8 p.m. "Jeopardy! Masters" Season 4 finale (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Love It or List It" Season 21 finale (Bravo)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 16 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" (FX)

Set in 1990s Los Angeles, the "Snowfall" spin-off follows Wanda (Gail Bean) and Leon (Isaiah John) as they fight to take West Coast rap mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.

🤣 "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Untold: Mr. T – I Pity the Fool" (Netflix documentary)

Before the gold chains, mohawk, and Hollywood fame of "The A-Team" and "Rocky III," there was Laurence Tureaud. This is the origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

📺 "Diarra From Detroit" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "The Hardacres" Season 2 finale (BritBox)

📺 "Last Seen" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)

Eleven years after his daughter vanished, a former detective-turned-police dispatcher (played by Patrick Brammall) becomes convinced a teenage girl's distress call came from his missing child.

📺 "The Paper" Season 2 (Peacock, 10-episode binge)

📺 8:15 p.m. "Sunday Night Football" Season 40 (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Alone" Season 13 finale (History)

📺 9 p.m. "Next Gen NYC" Season 2 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Shards" Season 1 finale (FX)

📺 10 p.m. "Resolve to Solve With Miles O'Brien" docuseries finale (PBS)

🎥 "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?" (Netflix movie)

The couples reunite for the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter, bringing drama old and new as they ask, "Why did we get married again?" Perry, Taraji P. Henson, and Jill Scott star.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

📺 "Colin From Accounts" final season (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Cooper and Fry" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)

Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill star as two mismatched detectives thrown together to investigate crimes in the mystery-shrouded Peak District.

📺 "Crew Girl" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

The YA drama centers on a teenage rowing prodigy (Miku Martineau) who is forced to start over at an elite boarding school, where she becomes coxswain of its dysfunctional boys' varsity crew; Jessica Paré co-stars.

📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 5 (Hulu, five-episode binge)

📺 8:35 p.m. NFL Melbourne Game (Netflix live event)

📺 9 p.m. "CBS Fall First Look 2026" (CBS special)

📺 9 p.m. "A Killer Story" (HBO)

The three-part docuseries examines the polarizing case of Dana Chandler, who was accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend in 2002, and the three trials that followed over more than two decades.

📺 10 p.m. "Project Runway" Season 22 finale (Freeform)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

📺 8 p.m. "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" (ABC)

David Muir, Robin Roberts, and Diane Sawyer lead a live special honoring the victims of September 11 and the survivors, families, first responders, and communities forever changed by the attacks.

📺 8 p.m. "9/11: We Remember" (CBS)

Tony Dokoupil anchors a CBS News special from Ground Zero featuring stories of survival, loss, and hope from the September 11 attacks, with reports from Lesley Stahl and Norah O'Donnell.

📺 8 p.m. "102 Minutes Inside the Towers" (Lifetime)

The special features firsthand accounts from survivors who were inside the North and South Towers during the September 11 attacks.

📺 9 p.m. "Conan O'Brien Must Go" Season 3 finale (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "Daughters of 9/11" (CBS)

Twenty-five later, Elizabeth Miller, Jessica Trant, and FBI special agent Frank Pellegrino confront whether the man accused of masterminding the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, will ever face justice.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

📺 3:30 p.m. "PAC-12 College Football Series" Season 3 (The CW)

📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 5 (CNN)

🎥 8 p.m. "Robin Roberts Presents Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story" (Lifetime movie)

The film recounts the extraordinary survival of Genelle Guzman (Sherri Shepherd), a NYC transit worker who was buried beneath the collapse of the North Tower on 9/11 and trapped for 27 harrowing hours; Dondré Whitfield co-stars.

🎥 8 p.m. "Falling Into Place" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Alvina August and Nathan Witte star as childhood best friends who reunite for their hometown's fall festival and high school reunion, where they set out to complete their unfinished fall bucket list.