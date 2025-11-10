More than two decades after its series finale aired, "Seinfeld" still reigns as one of the best comedy shows of all time. Running for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, the series chronicled the fictional adventures of stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld, often from his home in Manhattan. Despite ostensibly being a show about nothing, the series put Jerry and his friends in plenty of compromising and awkward social situations to hilarious effect. And while most "Seinfeld" episodes still hold up today, there are certainly some that don't measure up to the classics.

For those looking to revisit "Seinfeld" (or get into it for the first time), there are definitely a handful of episodes that can be skipped. Here are 15 "Seinfeld" episodes to skip on a rewatch that even completionists should consider leaving out.