15 Best Stephen King TV Shows, Ranked

To call Stephen King one of the most influential writers of our time is an understatement. A quick look at his massive literary library reveals a vast collection of stories — "The Shining," "Carrie," "The Shawshank Redemption," and more — that have bled into pop culture and left a lasting impact.

King has also carved out a prolific position on television, his stories often merging with the medium far better than those made for the silver screen. In fact, we dare say, the best way to begin a foray into King's mad universe is on the small screen where his massive stories unfold in all their strange glory, for better or worse.

Time will tell where HBO's "IT: Welcome to Derry" — currently airing Sundays at 9/8c — will wind up on our ranking of the best series based on King's published works. In the meantime, grab your axe — er, mallet — and let's smash through our current picks for the 15 best Stephen King TV Shows.