Steven Spielberg Helped Create An Underrated Emmy-Winning Showtime Series

Steven Spielberg is not only one of the greatest American directors of all time, he's also a producer who over the years has lent his expertise to projects as varied as HBO's World War II epic "Band of Brothers" and NBC's behind-the-scenes Broadway drama "Smash." One of his most underrated series, "The United States of Tara," aired on Showtime for three seasons, from 2009-2011.

On the surface, "The United States of Tara" is your average family comedy-drama about the Gregsons, who hail from a Kansas town. Toni Collette plays Tara, and John Corbett, AKA Aidan from "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That," is her husband, Max. They have two teenage kids, Kate and Marshall, played by Brie Larson (the future Ms. Marvel and Academy Award winner for "Room") and Keir Gilchrist (who would go on to star on the Netflix series "Atypical," which ran from 2017 to 2021). Rosemarie DeWitt, who appears in "Mad Men" and "Little Fires Everywhere," plays Tara's sister Charmaine. Beneath their regular suburban problems, they have to deal with something much more complicated — Tara has Dissociative Identity Disorder.