What To Watch Wednesday: #OneChicago Heads For Hiatus, Golden Bachelor Finale, Palm Royale Returns, Eddie Murphy Docu And More
On TV this Wednesday: #OneChicago takes a break, the Golden Bachelor hands out his final rose and "Palm Royale" returns for its sophomore run.
Showtimes for Wednesday, November 12, 2025
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
A couple (Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson) wants an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.
Being Eddie
From teen comedian to Hollywood legend, Eddie Murphy revisits his extraordinary showbiz ride with raw honesty and humor in this documentary.
Down Cemetery Road
While hiding out, Sarah learns more about Downey; Zoë ruffles feathers as she seeks new collaborators for her investigation.
Freakier Friday
A sequel to the 2003 film, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna as they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.
Hazbin Hotel
Vox hosts a rally for his increasing supporters; Charlie looks to Heaven for help.
Loot
Arthur invites Molly on a birding trip with his friends; Sofia discovers that Howard and Destiny have started dating.
The Morning Show
A night at the opera provides cover for a secret rendezvous.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Buster grapples with the murder of his mother and brother as police search for the killer; Alex’s worsening addiction and mounting lies start to catch up with him.
Palm Royale
Season 2 premiere: In the aftermath of the Beach Ball fiasco, Maxine navigates her new reality and contends with Douglas' betrayal.
Playdate
An unemployed accountant (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with a charismatic stay-at-home dad (Alan Ritchson) and their sons, only to be thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries; Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Stephen Root and Isla Fisher co-star.
Selling the OC
Season 4 premiere: The OC agents want to make their office the top brokerage; devastating rumors threaten to divide the team; Jason enlists agents from San Diego.
Surviving Mormonism With Heather Gay
The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star reflects on her departure from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through conversations with abuse survivors, ex-Mormons and former LDS church leaders.
Chicago Med
Fall finale: Charles grows increasingly suspicious of a colleague's intentions; Lenox crosses a line to protect a patient; Hannah and Archer treat a soon-to-be father battling cancer.
The Floor
While the player with the most territory is confident with their defensive strategy, it is time for others to begin playing offense.
The Golden Bachelor
Season 2 finale: Mel's family arrives in Antigua, eager to meet the women who have been vying for his heart; Mel and the final two women join Jesse Palmer in front of a studio audience to watch the last days unfold.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
When the body of a young woman is found in a suitcase on a broken-down bus, Graff and Bateman soon realize the victim was at the helm of a major #MeToo media scandal involving a beloved celebrity.
Survivor
After tribal council's most recent idol play, castaways set out on a defensive idol search; one of the game's toughest antagonists breaks down and shares a side of vulnerability with their tribemates.
House of Payne
Tensions escalate between Calvin and Frederick as they converse about Laura; celebrations come to a halt as Calvin shares new developments with the family.
99 to Beat
The 31 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of seemingly simple games in hopes of winning $1 million.
Chicago Fire
Fall finale: Severide investigates a suspicious high school fire; Novak gets an unexpected call; Violet brings a 51 firefighter onboard the ambulance for a shift.
Sistas
The Sistas struggle to find a semblance of balance as some attempt to find happiness in something new, while one finds it in what she already has.
The Amazing Race
In Bucharest, two teams strategically use their Express Pass, eager to gain an advantage; navigational frustration reaches a boiling point for another team.
Chicago P.D.
Fall finale: Voight's suspicions ring true when a violent break-in steers the Intelligence Unit back to a chilling figure from a previous case.
Shark Tank
Pitches include a helmet designed for surfing, snackable pasta chips, 3D-printed string instruments, and a signature ramen dish you can make from home.
South Park
Butters' AI revenge plan backfires, igniting an epidemic of fake videos at school that leaves Detective Harris struggling to tell fantasy from reality.
Beavis and Butt-Head
When a woman mistakes Beavis and Butt-Head’s house for her Airbnb, they think she wants to score; middle-aged Beavis and Butt-head work and live at Burger World.