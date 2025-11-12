Casting News: Ruth Wilson Returns For New Luther Movie, Dune: Prophecy Adds Three And More

John Luther is crossing paths again with his greatest nemesis.

Ruth Wilson will join Idris Elba in a new "Luther" movie for Netflix, reprising her role as psychopath killer Alice Morgan, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson played Alice in three of "Luther's" five seasons, but she didn't appear in the first movie, 2023's "Luther: The Fallen Sun."

The new "Luther" movie, written by series creator Neil Cross, features Idris in his Golden Globe-winning role as haunted detective John Luther and "sees a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hit London, with Luther secretly called back into service," per the official synopsis. "But the dramatic question is, how can Luther save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?" Filming is set to get underway next year.

In other recent casting news:

* HBO's "Dune: Prophecy" has added three names to its cast as it begins production on Season 2: Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones"), Ashley Walters ("Adolescence") and Tom Hollander ("The White Lotus").

* Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy") has joined the cast of ABC's "Shifting Gears" in a recurring role, according to Variety. He'll play Andy, "a single dad who frequents Riley's coffee cart and has eyes for Riley too."

* Stand-up comic Nate Bargatze will host a new ABC game show, "The Greatest Average American," which will ask contestants to guess how everyday Americans think and live through trivia questions and challenges, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Emmy winner Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso") will play a divorced dad who accidentally becomes a male escort in the comedy "Escorted," which has earned an eight-episode order from Prime Video, Variety reports.