10 Major Movie Stars Who Appeared On The Twilight Zone

"The Twilight Zone" was born from the brain of one of the greatest TV writers of all time, Rod Serling. For those who have never seen it, go watch it right now. For those who have, you remember it as a landmark anthology-style TV series that blended elements of science fiction, horror, drama, a touch of comedy, and subtle cultural commentary. The original "Twilight Zone" series ran for five seasons — from October 2, 1959, to June 19, 1964 — and its pop cultural influence is vast.

For starters, it spawned multiple revivals. The first one ran from 1985 to 1989; the second from 2002 to 2003 (hosted by Forest Whitaker); and the latest from 2019 to 2020, produced by Jordan Peele. Despite the credentials of the players behind these revivals, none had the same impact as the OG. But beyond the impact of "The Twilight Zone" on the medium of television was what it meant for many movie-stars-to-be. You could argue it was like the "Law & Order" of its day, where many future stars had a role on the show before they were famous. This list is a "who's who" of future Academy Award winners and cinematic legends. But they all got their start in the fifth dimension, a place between light and shadow, a place known as... "The Twilight Zone."