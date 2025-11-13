English Teacher Cancelled After 2 Seasons At FX

School's out for good: FX has cancelled the high school comedy "English Teacher" after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.)

"English Teacher" starred Brian Jordan Alvarez — who also created the series — as Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas, who had to juggle needy students, overbearing parents and checked-out colleagues. Stephanie Koenig co-starred as Evan's best friend and fellow teacher Gwen, with Sean Patton as gym teacher Markie, Carmen Christopher as guidance counselor Rick and Enrico Colantoni as principal Grant Moretti.

Debuting in September 2024, "English Teacher" wrapped up its eight-episode freshman season with Evan surprisingly rekindling things with his ex Malcolm, played by Jordan Firstman. (Read our full season finale recap, and our post-season chat with Koenig.) "English Teacher" earned significant acclaim for its freshman run, including four Independent Spirit Award nominations, led by a nod for best new scripted series.

But the positive buzz was dampened by allegations from Alvarez's former friend and collaborator Jon Ebeling, who claimed that Alvarez sexually assaulted him while filming a web series years ago. (Alvarez's lawyer denies these claims, saying Ebeling gave verbal consent and referring to him as "a self-described manipulator.") Season 2 of "English Teacher" debuted quietly on FX in September, with all 10 episodes dropping at once on Hulu.

