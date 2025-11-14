Law & Order's Newest Cop Isn't Here To Make Friends: David Ajala Introduces Us To Det. Theo Walker

Det. Theo Walker, welcome to the 2-7.

David Ajala made his "Law & Order" debut Thursday, joining Lt. Brady's squad as it investigated the murder of a high school basketball player destined for the NBA. After new partners Riley and Walker (Ajala) uncovered the killer — the teen's manager, who happened to be his adoptive father — they then had to figure out whether the dad was lying when he said he acted in self-defense.

Walked eventually found some security-camera footage he was sure would exonerate the young man... but it actually proved that the kid was capable of violent rage. Still, the father was definitely lying about his motives for beating the teen to death, so Walker chose to lie to Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price and say that the tape didn't show anything of note.

After the man was convicted of second-degree murder, Riley confronted his partner: He'd found the security footage, too, and knew that Walker had lied about what it depicted. "I did what I thought would be best," Walker said, adding that he hadn't broken any laws. Riley agreed that justice had been served, but issued the new guy a gentle warning for the future: "I don't do the lone wolf thing. So either we do this thing together, or you gotta find a different partner."

I spoke with Ajala, whose TV credits include Star Trek: Discovery and Supergirl, about Walker's orientation to the squad. "He's not in the business of making friends, but he is respectful," he told me near the start of our conversation. "But if he has an opinion about something, he will let it be known."

Read on for more of Ajala's thoughts on joining the mothership NBC procedural.