Rick Moranis Reprised His Most Beloved Role In A Hilarious The Goldbergs Episode

Canadian character actor Rick Moranis is one of the most beloved comedic performers of the 1980s. Following his breakthrough on "Second City Television" (SCTV) on NBC, Moranis would appear in several cinematic comedies such as "Ghostbusters," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," and "Parenthood," among others. His most prominent roles since the 1990s have been voice acting opportunities, including the 2003 Disney animated film, "Brother Bear."

Despite being out of the mainstream limelight for roughly three decades, one of his more surprising credits comes in the form of the ABC sitcom, "The Goldbergs," in which he reprised arguably his most beloved role in his career: Dark Helmet from "Spaceballs."

In "The Goldbergs" Season 5 episode, fittingly titled "Spaceballs," Adam Goldberg (played by Sean Giambrone) attempts to start a Mel Brooks club at his school after watching the comedian's 1987 sci-fi comedy, which was a parody of George Lucas' "Star Wars" franchise. Toward the end of the episode, Adam wields a Schwartz-ring (Lightsaber ripoff) against the original film's antagonist, Dark Helmet.