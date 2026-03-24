WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Daredevil Returns, NCIS No. 500, Hannah Montana Special, And More

By Claire Franken
Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Disney+

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "Daredevil: Born Again" is back, "NCIS" marks a milestone, and Miley Cyrus celebrates the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana." 

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Showtimes for March 24, 2026

ET

Hannah Montana: 20th Anniversary Special

Disney+

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the special returns to the Stewart family living room as "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper interviews Miley Cyrus.


Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Netflix

Making his Broadway debut, the legendary comic turns the spotlight on himself in a one-man show that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

ET

Best Medicine

Fox

Port Wenn goes on lockdown when a patient with fleas sparks fears of a plague outbreak; Martin must deal with the town gossip; Aunt Sarah feels betrayed.

NCIS

CBS 500TH EPISODE!

When the son of a Marine that Gibbs once helped comes to NCIS in desperation, the fractured team reunites off the books; chasing justice without a badge may cost them more than their careers.

Summer House

Bravo

As KJ vents about his uncertainty regarding his feelings for Dara, Lindsay drops a bombshell revelation about Dara and Ben; Ciara revamps her Karma Brown costume for Kyle's 43rd birthday party.

Will Trent

ABC

Will grows anxious over the whereabouts of his uncle, drawing emotional support from Angie; the murder of a famed conductor pulls Ormewood, Faith, and Franklin into the world of the Atlanta Symphony.

ET

Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+

Season 2 premiere: Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin find themselves on a collision course, as they both fight for the future of New York City.

Doc

Fox

When Amy and Michael take Katie on a road trip to her college orientation, they stop to hike a trail, where they discover an injured man whose life hangs in the balance. 

High Potential

ABC

Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists; Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need.

NCIS: Origins

CBS

When the NIS Regional Director tries to transfer Mary Jo, she reconnects with an old friend from Atlantic City to help investigate the roadside deaths of two Marines.

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS

The team investigates a targeted explosion that wiped out a bomb squad with ties close to home.

R.J. Decker

ABC

R.J. finds himself at the center of a suburban housewife murder mystery; Catherine worries that R.J. is getting too close to Emi. 

White With Fear

PBS

From filmmaker Andrew Goldberg comes a documentary examining how some American conservatives and political operatives have successfully weaponized racism and fear for decades.

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