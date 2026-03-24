What To Watch Tuesday: Daredevil Returns, NCIS No. 500, Hannah Montana Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Daredevil: Born Again" is back, "NCIS" marks a milestone, and Miley Cyrus celebrates the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana."
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for March 24, 2026
Hannah Montana: 20th Anniversary Special
Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the special returns to the Stewart family living room as "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper interviews Miley Cyrus.
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Making his Broadway debut, the legendary comic turns the spotlight on himself in a one-man show that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.
Best Medicine
Port Wenn goes on lockdown when a patient with fleas sparks fears of a plague outbreak; Martin must deal with the town gossip; Aunt Sarah feels betrayed.
NCIS
When the son of a Marine that Gibbs once helped comes to NCIS in desperation, the fractured team reunites off the books; chasing justice without a badge may cost them more than their careers.
Summer House
As KJ vents about his uncertainty regarding his feelings for Dara, Lindsay drops a bombshell revelation about Dara and Ben; Ciara revamps her Karma Brown costume for Kyle's 43rd birthday party.
Will Trent
Will grows anxious over the whereabouts of his uncle, drawing emotional support from Angie; the murder of a famed conductor pulls Ormewood, Faith, and Franklin into the world of the Atlanta Symphony.
Daredevil: Born Again
Season 2 premiere: Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin find themselves on a collision course, as they both fight for the future of New York City.
Doc
When Amy and Michael take Katie on a road trip to her college orientation, they stop to hike a trail, where they discover an injured man whose life hangs in the balance.
High Potential
Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists; Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need.
NCIS: Origins
When the NIS Regional Director tries to transfer Mary Jo, she reconnects with an old friend from Atlantic City to help investigate the roadside deaths of two Marines.
NCIS: Sydney
The team investigates a targeted explosion that wiped out a bomb squad with ties close to home.
R.J. Decker
R.J. finds himself at the center of a suburban housewife murder mystery; Catherine worries that R.J. is getting too close to Emi.
White With Fear
From filmmaker Andrew Goldberg comes a documentary examining how some American conservatives and political operatives have successfully weaponized racism and fear for decades.