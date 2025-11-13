Poker Face Canceled At Peacock — But There's A Twist (And It Involves Peter Dinklage)

"Poker Face" has ended its run at Peacock — but the show might have one more ace up its sleeve.

TVLine has confirmed that the Natasha Lyonne-led crime dramedy will not return to the streamer for a third season. However, according to Deadline, which broke the cancellation news, Lyonne and series creator Rian Johnson are shopping the show to other platforms... with "Game of Thrones" alum Peter Dinklage eyed to play Charlie Cale, instead of Lyonne, if the series returns.

"We've been germinating this next move together since writing the Season 2 finale," Johnson and Lyonne said in a joint statement to Deadline. "We love our 'Poker Face' and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway."

Lyonne and Johnson are reportedly seeking a two-season commitment from the show's potential new home, with Lyonne staying on board as an executive producer. It's unclear if co-showrunners Lilla and Nora Zuckerman would return in that capacity for a possible third or fourth season.

"Poker Face" debuted on Peacock in 2023 and starred Lyonne ("Russian Doll") as Charlie Cale, who possessed the unique ability to tell when someone was lying. Forced to live life on the run after the events of the series premiere, Charlie used her lie-detecting abilities in each episode to solve murders across the United States.

In the Season 2 finale (which dropped July 10), Charlie faced off against friend — and, as it turned out, ruthless assassin — Alex (Patti Harrison), the only person whose lies have ever successfully fooled Charlie. Charlie managed to escape before Alex drove both of them off a cliff, but she ended the season on the run from the law once again, now wanted by the FBI after getting entangled in Alex's murders. Charlie hitched a ride with a trucker in the final scene, responding, "That's a deceptively profound question" when asked where she was headed. (Read our full recap.)

Your thoughts on the fate of "Poker Face"? Would you watch the show with Dinklage as Charlie? Tell us below!