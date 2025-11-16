What To Watch Sunday: Kat McNamara's Montana Mavericks, Ken Burns' American Revolution, Landman Returns And More
Hal & Harper
While he finds solace in his kids in the past, Dad has to decide what he needs and wants in the present.
Landman
Season 2 premiere: Tommy navigates a tense landscape as Cami asserts control.
Mayor of Kingstown
Confronted with the cartel’s unexpected strength, Mike’s orders weave their way through the prison while Evelyn’s continued probe puts her in danger.
Tulsa King
As Dwight expands his liquor empire, Tyson’s side hustle draws heat; old loyalties win out as Dwight has a run-in with his past.
Saving the Christmas Ranch
A woman (Brianna Cohen) has two days to save her family's Christmas lodge after their accountant steals their money, while a developer (Jonathan Stoddard) makes an offer she can hardly refuse.
The American Revolution
The docuseries examines how America's founding turned the world upside down as the 13 British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent.
Friends and Lovers
A struggling comedian's (Kendrick Sampson) love for a doctor deepens, while his loyal best friend (RonReaco Lee) finds himself entangled with a free-spirited woman.
Montana Mavericks
A New York author with writer’s block (Katherine McNamara) inherits a rundown Montana ranch, where she meets an unexpectedly charming cowboy (Dennis Andres).
Pencil Me In for Christmas
An aspiring illustrator (Greer Grammer) and her demanding author (Jason Cermak) rediscover the spirit of Christmas while working on their latest creation in a nostalgic small town.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Stacey unveils her new line of gummies, but the brand name gives the ladies cause for pause; Wendy gets candid about her father.
The Simpsons
Bart runs against Mayor Quimby’s son for student council president, while Lisa learns troubling secrets about the Quimby clan… and about the Simpsons.
Tidings for the Season
A local newscaster (B.J. Britt) falls for a single mom (Tamera Mowry-Housley) while learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas.
Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles, live from Philly's Lincoln Financial Field.
Tracker
When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter’s search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark goes medieval in an effort to bond with Darren; Tammy and Andrea test-drive an autonomous car.
BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen
Join Andy and the stars of the Bravoverse for The Bravos, featuring tons of shady awards categories, The Wifetime Achievement Award, and more surprise guests than you can count.
IT: Welcome to Derry
Leroy seeks answers from his superiors; Charlotte visits Hank, hoping to clear his name.
Krapopolis
Shlub has a gambling problem; Tyrannis and Stupendous set off to sea.
Prime Minister
The documentary provides a rare, intimate portrait of the tenure of New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern.
Robin Hood
Rob leads a daring heist to steal the Sheriff's own bounty for his capture; success could fund their cause but the risks force every outlaw to face the true cost of rebellion.
Bob's Burgers
Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened.
The Road
The showdown at the Oklahoma Ranch continues when the second group of five musicians takes the stage.
Billy the Kid
Pat Garrett is forced to face the haunting truth behind his tarnished reputation when Billy and Jesse hunt him down seeking vengeance and their own brand of frontier justice.
The Chair Company
A shake-up at work leads to unforeseen consequences.
I Love LA
After Paulena's rant goes viral, Tallulah grows increasingly anxious over the online hate, while Maia wrestles with following Alyssa's advice or her own managerial instincts after securing an important brand deal.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Season 12 finale: John Oliver delivers a satirical, insightful look at current events.