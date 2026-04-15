WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Scrubs Finale, Margo's Got Money Troubles Premiere, And More ﻿

By Claire Franken
Carla and Turk in Scrubs ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Scrubs" wraps its first revival season, "MasterChef" is back in the kitchen, and Margo's "Money Troubles" begin.

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Showtimes for April 15, 2026

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Balls Up

Prime Video MOVIE PREMIERE

A pair of marketing executives (Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser) spark a global scandal at the World Cup.

The Boys

Prime Video

The gang questions Stan Edgar about V-One; Homelander plans to take what's rightfully his. 

Imperfect Women

Apple TV

After a startling discovery, Mary struggles to square reality with perception.

    Invincible

    Prime Video PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    Nothing goes according to plan during a massive confrontation; everyone — except for Mark — reveals their go-to Burger Mart order.

    Margo's Got Money Troubles

    Apple TV FIRST THREE EPISODES

    Series premiere: The David E. Kelley drama casts Elle Fanning as a young mother scrambling to support herself and her baby after dropping out of college, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman as her unconventional parents.

    Million Dollar Secret

    Netflix FIRST THREE EPISODES

    Season 2 premiere: The stakes are higher than ever as players face trickier agendas, grueling challenges, and navigate the ever-changing game of deception — do they have what it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret?

    The Testaments

    Hulu

    As the Green girls gather for a tea party, Daisy struggles to keep on task; Agnes begins to understand what being a woman in Gilead means.

    Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas

    Paramount+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

    Season 1B premiere: Naomi lashes out in response to her ex-husband's ultimate act of disrespect; Rasheda and Pastor Jefferson have a moment of hurtful truths.

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    MasterChef

    Fox

    Season 16 premiere: America's greatest home cooks step into the kitchen to represent their ethnic roots in hopes of becoming America's Next MasterChefs; the spotlight tonight is on Europe.

    Scrubs

    ABC

    Season 10 finale: A chaotic day at Sacred Heart forces the doctors and interns to face burnout, life-changing decisions, and their relationships with one another; Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, Christa Miller, Robert Maschio, and Rachel Bilson guest-star.

    Survivor

    CBS

    The tribe is divided into pairs; the immunity challenge features one of the biggest twists ever; a theatrical risk at tribal council must be enough to cast doubt upon those on the chopping block.

    The Valley

    Bravo

    Brittany takes the first step toward regaining her self-confidence with a mommy makeover consultation; Jasmine's growing friendship with Lala is tested on a girls' night out.

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    Abbott Elementary

    ABC

    Janine and Gregory have a night out; Melissa, Barbara, and Mr. Johnson have a movie night.

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    The Floor

    Fox TIME SLOT PREMIERE

    In Episode 3, a new force strikes the Floor; the leader of a new alliance takes center stage, but how far will this master manipulator go?

    The Greatest Average American

    ABC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    Competitors debate mystery meats; Nate takes a crack at breaking plates.

    Love Island: Beyond the Villa

    Peacock FIRST TWO EPISODES

    Season 2 premiere: Amaya spreads her wings post-villa; Bryan learns a lesson in accountability; Iris and TJ tackle long-distance dating; Clarke adjusts to Taylor's country life.

    Southern Hospitality

    Bravo

    After Joe and Maddi's disagreement, they discover that their issues won't be so easily resolved; as Michols' first photoshoot arrives, problems with his mom threaten to spoil his big day.

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    America's Culinary Cup

    CBS

    The chefs showcase different molecular gastronomy techniques while creating as many dishes as they can in five hours.

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    Shark Tank

    ABC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    Pitches include wildfire and tornado-proof homes, cologne-infused body butter, an allergy-free café, and specialized traction pads for athletes.

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    Hollywood Squares

    CBS

    Celebrity guests include Tichina Arnold, Ana Gasteyer, Lil Rel Howery, Thomas Lennon, Tim Meadows, Chris Redd, Jason Ritter, and Kristen Schaal.

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