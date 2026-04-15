What To Watch Wednesday: Scrubs Finale, Margo's Got Money Troubles Premiere, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Scrubs" wraps its first revival season, "MasterChef" is back in the kitchen, and Margo's "Money Troubles" begin.
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Showtimes for April 15, 2026
Balls Up
A pair of marketing executives (Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser) spark a global scandal at the World Cup.
The Boys
The gang questions Stan Edgar about V-One; Homelander plans to take what's rightfully his.
Imperfect Women
After a startling discovery, Mary struggles to square reality with perception.
Invincible
Nothing goes according to plan during a massive confrontation; everyone — except for Mark — reveals their go-to Burger Mart order.
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Series premiere: The David E. Kelley drama casts Elle Fanning as a young mother scrambling to support herself and her baby after dropping out of college, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman as her unconventional parents.
Million Dollar Secret
Season 2 premiere: The stakes are higher than ever as players face trickier agendas, grueling challenges, and navigate the ever-changing game of deception — do they have what it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret?
The Testaments
As the Green girls gather for a tea party, Daisy struggles to keep on task; Agnes begins to understand what being a woman in Gilead means.
Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas
Season 1B premiere: Naomi lashes out in response to her ex-husband's ultimate act of disrespect; Rasheda and Pastor Jefferson have a moment of hurtful truths.
MasterChef
Season 16 premiere: America's greatest home cooks step into the kitchen to represent their ethnic roots in hopes of becoming America's Next MasterChefs; the spotlight tonight is on Europe.
Scrubs
Season 10 finale: A chaotic day at Sacred Heart forces the doctors and interns to face burnout, life-changing decisions, and their relationships with one another; Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, Christa Miller, Robert Maschio, and Rachel Bilson guest-star.
Survivor
The tribe is divided into pairs; the immunity challenge features one of the biggest twists ever; a theatrical risk at tribal council must be enough to cast doubt upon those on the chopping block.
The Valley
Brittany takes the first step toward regaining her self-confidence with a mommy makeover consultation; Jasmine's growing friendship with Lala is tested on a girls' night out.
Abbott Elementary
Janine and Gregory have a night out; Melissa, Barbara, and Mr. Johnson have a movie night.
The Floor
In Episode 3, a new force strikes the Floor; the leader of a new alliance takes center stage, but how far will this master manipulator go?
The Greatest Average American
Competitors debate mystery meats; Nate takes a crack at breaking plates.
Love Island: Beyond the Villa
Season 2 premiere: Amaya spreads her wings post-villa; Bryan learns a lesson in accountability; Iris and TJ tackle long-distance dating; Clarke adjusts to Taylor's country life.
Southern Hospitality
After Joe and Maddi's disagreement, they discover that their issues won't be so easily resolved; as Michols' first photoshoot arrives, problems with his mom threaten to spoil his big day.
America's Culinary Cup
The chefs showcase different molecular gastronomy techniques while creating as many dishes as they can in five hours.
Shark Tank
Pitches include wildfire and tornado-proof homes, cologne-infused body butter, an allergy-free café, and specialized traction pads for athletes.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Tichina Arnold, Ana Gasteyer, Lil Rel Howery, Thomas Lennon, Tim Meadows, Chris Redd, Jason Ritter, and Kristen Schaal.