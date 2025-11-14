Why Gossip Girl Nearly Scrapped Kristen Bell's Voiceover

It's hard to imagine an episode of The CW's "Gossip Girl" without Kristen Bell's iconic voiceover. The way the actress utters silly but deeply memorable lines like "Hey there, Upper East Siders" and "XOXO, Gossip Girl" helped solidify the show as a campy classic. With all that considered, it's hard to believe that test audiences apparently weren't fans of Bell's narration, and series creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz nearly cut it altogether.

During an appearance on "XOXO with Jessica Szohr" — hosted by Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on "Gossip Girl" — Schwartz and Savage revealed that Bell almost didn't narrate the show. "Interestingly, every time the Gossip Girl voiceover would kick in, it would drop," Schwartz said, with "drop" referring to the interest of test audiences. "People were into it, and then like, 'Who's this voice that's coming in and distracting me?' Do you lose the voice-over? [We decided] we can't. That's part of the show and we just have to ride with it."

There was another strange complication: at the time, Bell was also headlining "Veronica Mars" on The CW, which also featured her as a narrator. (The major difference between the two is that Veronica's inner monologue accompanies Bell's performance as the title character, whereas Bell is never actually seen on "Gossip Girl," save for a cheeky cameo in the series finale.) So how did Schwartz and Savage handle that? Despite initial hesitations, Bell's performance spoke for itself: "When she recorded it, she created an entirely different character with just her voice than how she read Veronica Mars," Schwartz said. Ultimately, she was "one of the most critical pieces of casting in the whole dang thing."