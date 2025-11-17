A Breaking Bad Actor Almost Played The Office's Michael Scott

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some actors who are just born to play certain roles, and Steve Carell as Michael Scott is the perfect example. The actor made Michael into the best character on "The Office," but another performer came remarkably close to playing the Dunder Mifflin regional manager — one who would just miss out on "The Office" only to find stardom shortly afterwards: The great Bob Odenkirk was one of the finalists to play Michael Scott.

Odenkirk, who shot to stardom after playing fast-talking lawyer Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad" and its spinoff, "Better Call Saul," appeared on a 2024 episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast, where he discussed losing out on the role of Michael. "I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy," he said. "I am oddly earnest, and ... it's one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is a better, you know — is the one who got the role [on 'The Office']."

During his time on the rewatch podcast, which is hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (who respectively played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on "The Office"), Odenkirk also revealed that he'd lost other parts to Carell, and that he thought it came down to the actor being "better at being genuinely fun." He continued, "I think I bring with me a little bit too much earnest seriousness, and it's just kinda there. And there's nothing I can do about it except play other roles where it's helpful to have that."