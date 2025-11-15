What To Watch Saturday: Three Wisest Men On Hallmark, Glen Powell Hosts SNL And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Hallmark's Three Wise Men return for a three-quel, Candace Cameron Bure delivers "Timeless Tidings of Joy," and Glen Powell makes his Studio 8H debut.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What To Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for November 15, 2025
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Celebrate 50 years of this Peanuts classic in which Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.
College Football
ABC
- Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh (12 p.m.)
- Oklahoma vs. Alabama (3:30 p.m.)
- Texas vs. Georgia (7:30 p.m.)
CBS
- Penn State vs. Michigan State (3:30 p.m.)
The CW
- North Carolina vs. Wake Forest (4:30 p.m.)
- Louisiana Tech vs. Washington State (10 p.m.)
ESPN
- South Carolina vs. Texas A&M (12 p.m.)
- NC State vs. Miami (3:30 p.m.)
- Florida vs. Ole Miss (7 p.m.)
- TCU vs. BYU (10:15 p.m.)
Fox
- Michigan vs. Northwestern (12 p.m.)
- UCF vs. Texas Tech (3:30 p.m.)
NBC
- UCLA vs. Ohio State (7:30 p.m.)
TNT/truTV/HBO Max
- West Virginia vs. Arizona State (1 p.m.)
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny sit down to watch 2022's "Bullet Train."
Eddington
In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, N.M.
Friends and Lovers
Friendship, passion and forgiveness are explored in this story that follows two best friends — a Type-A doctor (Naturi Naughton) and a free-spirited rule breaker (Simone Missick) — as their lives intertwine with two men.
Three Wisest Men
The Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding — as they celebrate one last Christmas in their family home.
Timeless Tidings of Joy
When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell the letterpress shop run by her late grandmother (Natasha Bure), she meets an old soul (Paul Greene) determined to preserve its legacy.
48 Hours
Lt. Dakota Black, a trained tracker and detective with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, launches an investigation after a young mother is found murdered.
Austin City Limits
Kelsea Ballerini hits the ACL stage.
Saturday Night Live
"The Running Man" star Glen Powell hosts; Olivia Dean performs.