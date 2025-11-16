15 TV Shows Like Tulsa King

It took a long time for Sylvester Stallone to star in a TV show, but Taylor Sheridan found a way. Stallone's Dwight Manfredi on "Tulsa King" is an old-school Invernizzi Family mobster with his own brand of honor and family values. Offloaded from New York City to Tulsa when he's released from a lengthy stint in prison and with little in the way of respect and resources, he starts rebuilding his criminal credibility and gathers a new, motley crew to call his own.

Stallone's Oklahoma escapades are joined by the likes of Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, and Jay Will, and the show knows how to mash its components together for maximum drama and entertainment. As "Tulsa King" winds down its current third season — the finale airs Sunday, Nov. 23, on Paramount+ — here are 15 shows for those looking for similar gangster thrills to fill the gap.