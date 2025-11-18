WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Squid Game: The Challenge Winner Revealed, DWTS Semi-Finals And More

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: "Squid Game: The Challenge" declares a winner, the "Dancing With the Stars" semi-finals get underway, and an "NCIS" agent gets kidnapped. 

Showtimes for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

ET

All's Fair

Hulu

Carr needs help.

Beyond Paradise

BritBox

Season 3 finale: When a nurse disappears en route to work, Josh Woods becomes the prime suspect; the Devil's Hump legend might reveal what really happened to Lucy.

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say Tha

Netflix

Canadian comic Gerry Dee explores his perilous years as a schoolteacher, the pitfalls of open marriages, and the truth about Santa.

ET

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

NBC

The Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs (airing at 8 pm in Eastern and Central markets), while the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trail Blazers (airing at 8 pm in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.

Dancing With the Stars

ABC SEMI-FINALS

The ballroom is turning purple this week as contestants pay tribute to one of music's most legendary icons, Prince, while trying to secure a spot in the finale. 

Murder in a Small Town

Fox

Karl is reunited with twisted serial killer Tommy Cummins; Cassandra deals with council conflicts and an unexpected visit from her mother; Jamie Chung ("The Gifted") guest-stars. 

NCIS

CBS

When McGee is kidnapped while promoting his latest book, the team investigates his biggest fan — and a potential link to a murder case involving stolen classified documents. 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bravo

Whitney throws a High Body Count surprise party in honor of Britani; Bronwyn and Lisa have difficult conversations with their husbands.

ET

BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen

Bravo NIGHT 3 OF 5

Watch out! Bravo's most legendary shade assassins are gathering in the Reading Room for a night of sharp-tongued comedy and clapbacks that only Bravo's most clever wordsmiths can deliver.

Doc

Fox

After receiving tragic news, Jake refuses to give up on a beloved patient; when Amy's neuro tests elicit memories of Danny, she pushes herself too far. 

NCIS: Origins

CBS

After the discovery of a young Marine's body at a chilling crime scene, Randy believes there's a connection to a previous case where a coin was left in the victim's throat.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix

Season 2 finale: The five finalists — Vanessa (Player 17), Perla (Player 72), Steven (Player 183), Dajah (Player 302), and Trinity (Player 398) — will face off for $4.56 million dollars.

Thoughts & Prayers

HBO

Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real, the documentary traces the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators.

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS

Confronted with Australia's first case of Ebola, the team races to uncover how patient zero contracted the deadly virus; the search for answers gets complicated as two of their own fight for their lives. 

