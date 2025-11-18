What To Watch Tuesday: Squid Game: The Challenge Winner Revealed, DWTS Semi-Finals And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Squid Game: The Challenge" declares a winner, the "Dancing With the Stars" semi-finals get underway, and an "NCIS" agent gets kidnapped.
Showtimes for Tuesday, November 18, 2025
All's Fair
Carr needs help.
Beyond Paradise
Season 3 finale: When a nurse disappears en route to work, Josh Woods becomes the prime suspect; the Devil's Hump legend might reveal what really happened to Lucy.
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say Tha
Canadian comic Gerry Dee explores his perilous years as a schoolteacher, the pitfalls of open marriages, and the truth about Santa.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs (airing at 8 pm in Eastern and Central markets), while the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trail Blazers (airing at 8 pm in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Dancing With the Stars
The ballroom is turning purple this week as contestants pay tribute to one of music's most legendary icons, Prince, while trying to secure a spot in the finale.
Murder in a Small Town
Karl is reunited with twisted serial killer Tommy Cummins; Cassandra deals with council conflicts and an unexpected visit from her mother; Jamie Chung ("The Gifted") guest-stars.
NCIS
When McGee is kidnapped while promoting his latest book, the team investigates his biggest fan — and a potential link to a murder case involving stolen classified documents.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Whitney throws a High Body Count surprise party in honor of Britani; Bronwyn and Lisa have difficult conversations with their husbands.
BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen
Watch out! Bravo's most legendary shade assassins are gathering in the Reading Room for a night of sharp-tongued comedy and clapbacks that only Bravo's most clever wordsmiths can deliver.
Doc
After receiving tragic news, Jake refuses to give up on a beloved patient; when Amy's neuro tests elicit memories of Danny, she pushes herself too far.
NCIS: Origins
After the discovery of a young Marine's body at a chilling crime scene, Randy believes there's a connection to a previous case where a coin was left in the victim's throat.
Squid Game: The Challenge
Season 2 finale: The five finalists — Vanessa (Player 17), Perla (Player 72), Steven (Player 183), Dajah (Player 302), and Trinity (Player 398) — will face off for $4.56 million dollars.
Thoughts & Prayers
Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real, the documentary traces the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators.
NCIS: Sydney
Confronted with Australia's first case of Ebola, the team races to uncover how patient zero contracted the deadly virus; the search for answers gets complicated as two of their own fight for their lives.