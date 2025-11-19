WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: CMA Awards, Southern Charm Returns, Morning Show Finale And More

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Wednesday, November 19, 2025 ABC



On TV this Wednesday: Lainey Wilson lords over the CMA Awards, "Southern Charm" returns to Bravo, and "The Morning Show" wraps Season 4. 

Showtimes for Wednesday, November 19, 2025

ET

The Carman Family Deaths

Netflix

The documentary chronicles a young man's dramatic rescue at sea and the accusations that followed alleging he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family.

Champagne Problems

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

A driven American exec (Minka Kelly) heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas — and accidentally falls for the heir (Tom Wozniczka) to the bubbly empire.

Down Cemetery Road

Apple TV

Zoë makes a startling discovery that expands the scale of the conspiracy; Sarah and Downey trek north, revealing their pasts along the way.

    Hazbin Hotel

    Prime Video

    Season 2 finale: Vox unveils his secret weapon, giving Heaven their final warning; Vox hosts a party so everyone can watch him take over Heaven.

    Ink Master

    Paramount+

    Tension mounts as the $250,000 contest heats up, with melting tattoos setting the stage for battle.

    Loot

    Apple TV

    As Molly struggles with relationship problems, Howard realizes she needs Nicholas; Arthur invites Sofia to join his gaming club.

      Merry Little Mystery

      The Roku Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

      When a woman (Jordin Sparks) returns to her hometown to play Secret Santa, an inquisitive reporter (Keon Alexander) tries to expose her identity — and unexpectedly steals her heart.

      The Mighty Nein!

      Prime Video FIRST THREE EPISODES

      Series premiere: The "Legend of Vox Machina" offshoot follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars.

      The Morning Show

      Apple TV

      Season 4 finale: Alex lays everything on the line to bring Bradley home.

        Murdaugh: Death in the Family

        Hulu

        Limited series finale: The Murdaugh family attends Maggie and Paul’s murder trial; Buster navigates the negative attention from the public as he chases the truth.

        Palm Royale

        Apple TV

        As Linda’s case makes it to national television, Maxine botches her own plan and must help her friend before the (wo)manhunt begins.

          ET

          CMA Awards

          ABC

          Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Stephen Wilson Jr., and host Lainey Wilson perform.

          The Challenge

          MTV

          An argument creates tension in the house and reveals who's been playing honest; a headbanger awaits the teams in elimination — and it's more than just their life in the game.

          The Floor

          Fox

          This season's most iconic duo goes head-to-head in a heart-wrenching duel that will shake the game to its core.

          Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

          The CW

          Hours before his hockey team's championship game, the recently suspended captain is killed on the rink; Graff and Bateman's investigation uncovers a cycle of abuse.

          Survivor

          CBS

          Stakes increase for this week's immunity challenge when two immunity necklaces are up for grabs; one player's not-so-hidden immunity idol comes into focus during tribal council.

          Wicked

          NBC NETWORK PREMIERE

          A misunderstood green-skinned woman (Cynthia Erivo) meets a privileged new friend (Ariana Grande) at university, but their relationship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

          ET

          99 to Beat

          Fox

          The 23 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of simple games, including "Upturned Cups," "Spring Head," Sleeping Bag Race," Traffic Cone Flip," and "Arc The Ball."

          Sistas

          BET

          There's the kind of power that corrupts with evil and the kind of power that binds with love; it's not always easy to see what kind of power people have.

          Southern Charm

          Bravo

          Season 11 premiere: Craig is figuring out single life following his break-up; Patricia organizes a baby shower for Madison; Venita and Salley's budding friendship encounters an unexpected challenge.

          ET

          The Amazing Race

          CBS

          After a surprising live double U-Turn, Phil sends the teams off to race through Athens, Greece.

          ET

          BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen

          Bravo NIGHT 4 OF 5

          Prepare to be "activated" as Cohen hosts the No. 1 Guys & Gals in the Group on Bravo, featuring an all-out battle of the sexes (and a few exes?) with the casts of "Summer House," "Southern Charm," "Southern Hospitality," and "The Valley."

