What To Watch Wednesday: CMA Awards, Southern Charm Returns, Morning Show Finale And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Lainey Wilson lords over the CMA Awards, "Southern Charm" returns to Bravo, and "The Morning Show" wraps Season 4.
Showtimes for Wednesday, November 19, 2025
The Carman Family Deaths
The documentary chronicles a young man's dramatic rescue at sea and the accusations that followed alleging he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family.
Champagne Problems
A driven American exec (Minka Kelly) heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas — and accidentally falls for the heir (Tom Wozniczka) to the bubbly empire.
Down Cemetery Road
Zoë makes a startling discovery that expands the scale of the conspiracy; Sarah and Downey trek north, revealing their pasts along the way.
Hazbin Hotel
Season 2 finale: Vox unveils his secret weapon, giving Heaven their final warning; Vox hosts a party so everyone can watch him take over Heaven.
Ink Master
Tension mounts as the $250,000 contest heats up, with melting tattoos setting the stage for battle.
Loot
As Molly struggles with relationship problems, Howard realizes she needs Nicholas; Arthur invites Sofia to join his gaming club.
Merry Little Mystery
When a woman (Jordin Sparks) returns to her hometown to play Secret Santa, an inquisitive reporter (Keon Alexander) tries to expose her identity — and unexpectedly steals her heart.
The Mighty Nein!
Series premiere: The "Legend of Vox Machina" offshoot follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Limited series finale: The Murdaugh family attends Maggie and Paul’s murder trial; Buster navigates the negative attention from the public as he chases the truth.
CMA Awards
Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Stephen Wilson Jr., and host Lainey Wilson perform.
The Challenge
An argument creates tension in the house and reveals who's been playing honest; a headbanger awaits the teams in elimination — and it's more than just their life in the game.
The Floor
This season's most iconic duo goes head-to-head in a heart-wrenching duel that will shake the game to its core.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
Hours before his hockey team's championship game, the recently suspended captain is killed on the rink; Graff and Bateman's investigation uncovers a cycle of abuse.
Survivor
Stakes increase for this week's immunity challenge when two immunity necklaces are up for grabs; one player's not-so-hidden immunity idol comes into focus during tribal council.
Wicked
A misunderstood green-skinned woman (Cynthia Erivo) meets a privileged new friend (Ariana Grande) at university, but their relationship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
99 to Beat
The 23 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of simple games, including "Upturned Cups," "Spring Head," Sleeping Bag Race," Traffic Cone Flip," and "Arc The Ball."
Sistas
There's the kind of power that corrupts with evil and the kind of power that binds with love; it's not always easy to see what kind of power people have.
Southern Charm
Season 11 premiere: Craig is figuring out single life following his break-up; Patricia organizes a baby shower for Madison; Venita and Salley's budding friendship encounters an unexpected challenge.
The Amazing Race
After a surprising live double U-Turn, Phil sends the teams off to race through Athens, Greece.
BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen
Prepare to be "activated" as Cohen hosts the No. 1 Guys & Gals in the Group on Bravo, featuring an all-out battle of the sexes (and a few exes?) with the casts of "Summer House," "Southern Charm," "Southern Hospitality," and "The Valley."