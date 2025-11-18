Premiering in 1987, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" completely reinvigorated the "Star Trek" franchise on television. The series ran for seven seasons before ending in 1994 as the show's cast transitioned their spacefaring adventures to the big screen later that year. These cinematic outings came to a close in 2002, with the release of the widely maligned "Star Trek: Nemesis." Since then, most of the main "TNG" cast reconvened for the Paramount+ revival series "Star Trek: Picard," which concluded in 2023 after three seasons.

Even beyond "Picard," many of the main and recurring cast of "TNG" have kept busy with acting jobs since their time on the Enterprise-D ended. For some, this includes additional "Star Trek" projects, maintaining that professional link to the franchise in different capacities. Fortunately, the entire main cast of "TNG" is also still alive, kicking, and working throughout the industry. Here is what the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" looks like today and what they've been up to.