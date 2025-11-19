10 Best TV Shows That Only Lasted One Season

Nothing lasts forever — or sometimes even to Season 2. Nowhere is that more true than in the ever-changing landscape of television. If your favorite show doesn't bring in the ratings the network is looking for — or the viewership metrics that streamers live and die by — then that show will be thrown out faster than month-old milk. It doesn't matter how good it is, how many critics praise it, how many awards it has won, or even how many fans adore it so much they dress up as its characters; if a show doesn't bring home the bacon, it'll be canceled.

That's the harsh reality that TV lovers have had to live with since the first broadcast came over the airwaves. That doesn't mean it isn't still painful to say goodbye to shows we loved, especially when they're unceremoniously dumped. Besides starting an online petition (which, uh, don't usually work), there's nothing much we can do besides complain, which is exactly what we're going to do!

Some of these shows were canceled before they had the opportunity to find an audience, while others were bounced around on different nights to the point they didn't stand a chance. Each holds a special place in our hearts, even if they're no longer on our TV sets. So join us as we celebrate (and mourn) the 10 best TV shows that lasted only one season. (This isn't a ranking, because we love them all, and so should you.)