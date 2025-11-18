Twisted Metal Renewed For Season 3 At Peacock With New Showrunner

"Twisted Metal" isn't running out of gas anytime soon: Peacock has renewed the post-apocalyptic action comedy for Season 3, Deadline reports.

There will be a new person behind the wheel, though: David Reed, a veteran of "The Boys" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," will take over as showrunner in Season 3, replacing Michael Jonathan Smith, who ran the series for its first two seasons.

Based on the classic PlayStation video game series, "Twisted Metal" stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a driver in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who has to deliver a mysterious package and avoid deadly obstacles along the way, including a deranged clown named Sweet Tooth. Stephanie Beatriz ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") co-stars as fellow survivor Quiet, along with a supporting cast that includes Anthony Carrigan ("Barry") and Patty Guggenheim ("She-Hulk").

Debuting in 2023, "Twisted Metal" returned for Season 2 this July. In Season 2, "John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso," per the official description. "As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface."

