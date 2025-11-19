"Squid Game: The Challenge" just crowned its second multi-millionaire.

Heading into the Netflix competition series' Season 2 finale, the only contestants left standing are Dajah Graham (Player 302), Trinity Parriman (Player 398), Vanessa Clements (Player 17), Steven Jones (Player 183), and Perla Figuereo (Player 72). While everyone is pretty stoked to get their fancy, schmancy new 'fits (5/5, might I add?), the stress of the game cuts their celebration short. Because four more players are doomed to "die." (Or, you know, fake their deaths and put on their best Oscar-worthy performances as a baggie full of paint explodes inside their new threads. The deaths may be fake, but the tears are oh-so-real.)

So who walked away with the $4.56 million? Let's break it all down.

At the top of the finale, the players approach their seafood dinner and take their seats at random. The pink guards then serve them some steak that looks absolutely fab. While Steven discusses his poker career (withholding how much money he's actually made), Dajah is eyeing him from across the table. If she could cut just one player, Steven's her target. But will she get her chance? While noshing on their eats, the players talk about their struggles in life and who they'd want to help if they do, in fact, win the money. But their conversation is interrupted by... a new game!

Five coins are presented to them, four gold and one black. It's a game of bluffing and odds, but whoever is left with the black coin by the time the game ends will be "killed." Right from the jump, Trinity takes the black coin from Steven, as tears begin to fall down his cheeks. (So. Much. Crying.) Trinity then tells them that it's gotten too hard to eliminate players, and he wants them all to advance to the next round. One by one, he tells the women which hand holds the gold coin, and one by one they all pass to the next stage. As for Player 398, he officially falls on his sword and is doomed with the exploding ink of death.