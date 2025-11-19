Dancing With The Stars Sends A Frontrunner Home Ahead Of The Finale — Who's Still In The Running?
Let's get the big news out of the way first: "Dancing With the Stars" did eliminate one couple during this year's semifinals, after two consecutive seasons where the semis ended in a "Surprise! You're all going to the finale!" twist.
Now, having said that, a whopping six pairs competed in this season's semifinals, compared to the usual five — so by eliminating just one on Tuesday, we've still got five contenders headed to the finale. (Too many! Four finalists or bust!) But after back-to-back years of an anticlimactic semifinals result, I was at least pleased to see this stage of the competition have some actual stakes once again.
Each remaining couple performed two dances this week: one in a style they hadn't yet attempted this season, and another in a style they'd previously done, which gave them a chance to show their growth. Plus, the music of Prince served as the soundtrack for each routine, which enhanced most of them... but perhaps not all.
Keep scrolling to see who advanced to next week's Season 34 finale, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the results!
SAFE: Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
First up for Elaine and Alan was a foxtrot, which was perfectly lovely... and, unfortunately, not much more. After a magnetic couple of weeks where Elaine soared on Wicked Night and bounced back with tenacity from an injury, this foxtrot had me worried that Elaine was destined to go out with a whimper. But not so! She followed it up with a paso doble that was easily her best dance of the season, packed as it was with passion, intensity, and an almost-tangible hope to score a spot in the finale. Which she did! Yay!
JUDGES' SCORES: 27 (Round 1) + 30 (Round 2) for a total of 57 out of 60
SAFE: Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
Alix and Val showcased an Argentine tango in Tuesday's first round — a style that, on paper, had the potential to be another breakthrough moment for Alix. Unfortunately, "Little Red Corvette" did her and Val no favors as the performance's soundtrack, with its funky bounce smothering many of their opportunities for sensual connection. (Plus, some of Alix's footwork was just a hair behind Val's as they made their way across the floor in the middle of the number.)
Fortunately, Alix redeemed herself — and then some! — with the second round's Viennese waltz, which was not only appropriately elegant, but also tremendously electric between her and her partner. That slooow split? The backbend to end all backbends? In a season full of impressive performances, this may have been Alix's best yet.
JUDGES' SCORES: 28 (Round 1) + 30 (Round 2) for a total of 58 out of 60
SAFE: Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
Dylan has been such an interesting case. He's one of the season's most improved performers, no doubt... but he's also one of the most inconsistent, earning nines way back in Week 5, then some eights in subsequent weeks, followed by a perfect score, now nines again on Tuesday. It's been that way in the execution, too: Some weeks, he's incredibly self-assured and dancing all out; others are more timid, like the moment in Tuesday's cha-cha when the troupe joined him and Daniella, but his hip action was oddly restrained.
Their Round 1 tango was similarly erratic, with Dylan really committing to some movements, and others, not so much. But hey, he made it to the finale! And Zac Efron was there to witness it!
JUDGES' SCORES: 27 (Round 1) + 28 (Round 2) for a total of 55 out of 60
SAFE: Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
After turning in a Round 1 jive that was ambitious but perhaps unmemorable, Jordan rebounded with an Argentine tango that allowed her to peak at just the right time. Much like with Alix and Val's Argentine tango, I'd argue "U Got the Look" was a bit of a musical hindrance for that style, but Jordan's execution was precise, passionate and determined. Jordan has been on the hunt for that perfect score for a few weeks now, and it felt like she really earned those 10s across the board.
JUDGES' SCORES: 27 (Round 1) + 30 (Round 2) for a total of 57 out of 60
SAFE: Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
The jive really seems to be Robert's style, which is a rare thing to say about any male contestant on this show. But he nailed it way back in Week 1, he nailed it in last week's relay dance, and he nailed it in Tuesday's semifinals, attacking Witney's intricate choreography with full-body commitment and delightful precision. (That flip over Witney, followed by a wonderfully in-sync side-by-side section, were some of the evening's best sequences of any performance.)
Robert and Witney followed that up with a Viennese waltz set to "WOW," another song that I felt was incongruent with the style. Electric guitars? For a Viennese waltz?! Fortunately, the final product found the right balance of grace and power.
JUDGES' SCORES: 30 (Round 1) + 29 (Round 2) for a total of 59 out of 60
ELIMINATED: Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
On one hand, going purely off Whitney's skill level and her season-long place near the top of the leaderboard, it's a complete shock that she was eliminated on Tuesday. On the other, if you've taken even a short glance at the comments on the "Dancing With the Stars" Instagram page, you know that Whitney has struggled to connect with a large swath of the home audience. It could be her previous dance experience, which always seems to put some voters off; it could be the not-so-great light she's painted in on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"; it could be a little of both, or something else entirely!
Regardless, though she fell short of next week's finale, Whitney went out on a creative high, turning in a cha-cha and Viennese waltz on Tuesday that once again proved she was one of the most formidable contestants on not just this season, but any "Dancing" season.
JUDGES' SCORES: 29 (Round 1) + 29 (Round 2) for a total of 58 out of 60
