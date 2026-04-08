What To Watch Wednesday: The Boys' End Begins, Testaments Premiere, Shrinking Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Boys" begins its swan song, "The Testaments" follows a new generation in Gilead, and "Shrinking" wraps Season 3.
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Showtimes for April 8, 2026
The Boys
Final season premiere: It's Homelander's world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims; Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp"; Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force.
Imperfect Women
Nancy's lifelong passion for dance leads to an unexpected connection.
Invincible
Family bonds are tested as tensions rise; when pushed to his limits, Allen discovers an unexpected friendship that changes everything.
The Lady
Limited series finale: Jane's fairy tale crumbles when she's confronted with a stunning murder trial.
Shrinking
Season 3 finale: As Alice heads to college, Jimmy tries to repair things before it's too late; Gaby makes a happy discovery.
The Testaments
Series premiere: Based on Margaret Atwood's novel and set years after "The Handmaid's Tale," the spin-off stars Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia alongside a new generation of young women in Gilead, led by Chase Infiniti.
Trust Me: The False Prophet
The four-part docuseries chronicles the rise of Samuel Bateman, the self-proclaimed heir to Warren Jeffs' Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), through the eyes of one couple who infiltrated his inner circle.
Chicago Med
The doctors at Gaffney work to save one of their own in critical danger; Hannah finds herself at odds with the OB-GYN who will fill in for her maternity leave.
The Floor
Season 5 premiere: A group of 100 new trivia players dive straight in to take their shot at $250,000.
Scrubs
J.D. has finally hit his stride as the new chief of medicine, only to be shaken by Dr. Cox's return; Elliot grapples with being a good mentor for the interns while still holding them accountable.
Survivor
Feelings of betrayal hit an all-time high following a historic Blood Moon tribal that featured three eliminations; one person goes on a journey with the potential to earn an advantage.
The Valley
Lacy opens up about her daughter and why she won’t leave her life behind; Brittany shows off Cruz's new sensory room.
Abbott Elementary
Janine and Gregory plan a vacation; one of Melissa's most successful former students comes back for a visit.
Chicago Fire
After a devastating fire erupts at a surgery center, Kidd works to hunt down the true cause; Violet, Novak, and Vasquez grapple with shifting relationships; Molly's hosts its first trivia night.
The Greatest Average American
Players weigh in on what makes a happy marriage; Nate's knowledge of U.S. states is put to the test.
Southern Hospitality
Lake admits she's struggling with Michols keeping his distance, as Bella warns the tension will only grow; Emmy seeks peace with Brad, but he calls her out instead.
America's Culinary Cup
The final eight competitors must each create two desserts — one heavenly and one devilish — using a shocking forbidden ingredient chosen by their rivals.
Chicago P.D.
Tensions between Voight and Imani begin to form when a series of ATM robberies hits the city.
Shark Tank
Pitches include an app to curb phone distractions, a revolutionary baseball bat grip, all-fruit tropical ice pops, and clean glam products for the next generation.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Tichina Arnold, Michelle Buteau, Method Man, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Janelle James, Tig Notaro, Chris Redd, and Paul Scheer.