All Creatures Great And Small Renewed For Seasons 7 And 8

Masterpiece on PBS wants more of "All Creatures Great and Small": The British series, based on the novels by James Herriot, has been renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, TVLine has learned.

Each of the forthcoming seasons will be comprised of six episodes, plus Christmas specials, the network announced Thursday.

Season 6 of "All Creatures Great and Small" is set to premiere Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 on Masterpiece PBS, bringing audiences back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales. Reads the official description: "The series jumps forward in time to 1945. The intervening years have seen our cherished Skeldale gang somewhat scattered with James and Helen now living at Heston Grange farm, Tristan serving overseas, Mrs. Hall away and Siegfried struggling to cope on his own at Skeldale, but they gladly reunite as the war in Europe comes to a close and look forward to a peaceful future. The series brings its usual soothing warmth, humor and sense of community alongside a host of animals great and small."

"'All Creatures Great and Small' has found its way into the hearts of American audiences and is one of our most watched series on Masterpiece," head of scripted content and executive producer for Masterpiece Susanne Simpson said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to bring more seasons of the warmth, hope, and humor that make this series so special to Masterpiece PBS."

Added EPs Melissa Gallant and Sharon Moran: "We frequently receive letters from viewers about how the show has brought joy, comfort, and relief in challenging times. Making television that has that effect and is beloved around the world year after year is the greatest privilege, and we're thrilled to be continuing the 'All Creatures' journey... It's a show which people love to watch and love to make, and we can't wait for more adventures in beautiful Yorkshire with our wonderful cast and crew."

