Why Chace Crawford's Career Was 'Difficult' After Gossip Girl

It can be tough for an actor to book more serious roles after rising to prominence on a campy teen drama — just ask Chace Crawford, who got his start on The CW's hit show "Gossip Girl."

Crawford, who played the sweet, privileged and ridiculously handsome prep-school-student-turned-inexplicable-journalism-magnate Nate Archibald for all six seasons of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's series, recently spoke to co-hosts Josh Peck (another former young star) and Ben Soffer on The "Good Guys" podcast about what it was like to try and transition into different opportunities.

"I felt like I was in the wilderness for years after 'Gossip Girl,' because as big of a show as it was, coming off of it as a still young guy, [I felt like], 'Oh, that's not cool anymore,'" Crawford admitted to Soffer and Peck, the latter of whom starred on "Drake & Josh" and has recently found his way into prestige projects like "The Last of Us" and "Oppenheimer." "I'm in this jail of the CW pretty boy who has no range."

Even though Crawford is grateful for the show that put him on the map, he has mixed feelings about its aftermath. "It was not lost on me, how difficult after those four years of some false starts on some TV shows, it could be difficult to find another thing," he said. "I was really, really appreciative when this happened ... after being on something like 'Gossip Girl. [It's] not that I took it for granted, it was so fresh and I was so young, that by the end of it, you inevitably have taken some of it for granted."