Friends Spinoff Joey Releases 8 'New' Episodes Online — Nearly 20 Years Later
Just call it "the Joey special."
Nearly 20 years after NBC pulled the plug on the infamous "Friends" spinoff, the series' remaining eight episodes — which never aired in the United States — are finally available to stream.
Best of all, every episode can be viewed for free.
That means, for the first time ever, "Friends" completists can watch through to the end of the franchise, and take in nearly four hours of rarely seen canon.
The History of Joey
The "Friends" offshoot, which premiered Sept. 9, 2004, saw Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani relocate from New York to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career in Hollywood. Rounding out the ensemble were Drea de Matteo ("The Sopranos") as Joey's sister, Gina; Paolo Costanzo ("Royal Pains") as Gina's rocket-scientist son, Michael; Andrea Anders ("Bookie") as Joey's landlord/love interest, Alex; and Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus") as Joey's talent agent, Bobby.
"Joey" got off to a great start in the ratings, with 18.6 million viewers (!) tuning in to the series premiere, which inherited its predecessor's Thursdays-at-8 p.m. time slot. It was renewed for Season 2, but ratings began to dwindle, and a midseason move to Tuesdays opposite then-juggernaut "American Idol" effectively killed it.
The sitcom was yanked from NBC's lineup, and it was cancelled two months later, in May 2006. Eight Season 2 episodes never aired in the U.S. — though they did air overseas.
Did Anyone From Friends Cross Over to Joey?
None of Joey's Central Perk compatriots — Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry) or Ross (David Schwimmer) — ever crossed over to the spinoff.
Coolidge, of course, had a memorable guest stint during Season 10 of "Friends" as a different character — Monica and Phoebe's annoying friend, Amanda. Meanwhile, Adam Goldberg, who recurred in Season 2 of "Friends" as Chandler's eccentric roommate, Eddie, appeared in nine episodes of "Joey" as another new character: Michael's estranged father, Jimmy.
Aside from LeBlanc, the only actor to reprise their "Friends" role was Robert Costanzo — aka Joey Tribbiani, Sr. — and that appearance came in an unaired episode.
Where Can I Watch Joey?
Up until March of 2025 — when the official "Friends" YouTube account began releasing two episodes every Tuesday — "Joey" was not available to watch in any official capacity, not even for rent or purchase. (It was released on DVD, but Season 2 was only available in select regions outside the U.S., and those box sets are long out of print.)
But as of this week, all 46 episodes of "Joey" are available, free of charge, on YouTube — and "Friends" diehards can finally see how "Baby Kangaroo" Tribbiani's journey ends. All eight unaired episodes are conveniently embedded below.
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 15: "Joey and the Dad"
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 16: "Joey and the Party for Alex"
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 17: "Joey and the Big Move"
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 18: "Joey and the Beard"
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 19: "Joey and the Critic"
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 20: "Joey and the Actor's Studio"
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 21: "Joey and the Holding Hands"
"Joey" Season 2, Episode 22: "Joey and the Wedding" (Series Finale)
Will you be completing "Joey" for the first time now that the full run is available legally? Leave a comment and let us know.