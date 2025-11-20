The Chair Company And I Love LA Both Earn Season 2 Renewals At HBO

HBO must be happy with its two new comedies: "The Chair Company" and "I Love LA" have both been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

"We're thrilled by the incredible response to 'The Chair Company' and 'I Love LA' debuts," HBO comedy head Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn't be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams."

"The Chair Company" stars Tim Robinson ("I Think You Should Leave") as Ron, a hapless dad who suffers an embarrassing fall at work and thinks it points to a larger conspiracy, tumbling down a rabbit hole of wild theories and bizarre characters. Robinson co-created the series with his writing partner Zach Kanin. Season 1 debuted in October.

"I Love LA" stars Rachel Sennott — who created the series as well — as Maia, a struggling young PR rep who hits the jackpot when her influencer friend Tallulah (Odessa A'zion) hires Maia to be her manager. The supporting cast also includes Josh Hutcherson, Jordan Firstman, and True Whitaker. Season 1 debuted earlier this month.

Are you already hooked on these two new HBO comedies? Give us your thoughts on the renewal news in a comment below.