It's not outrageous to say that DC's animated TV shows outperform its live-action series and films. The reason for this is simple: It's all killer, no filler. When it comes to the world of animation, DC not only delivers the best in class in its genre, but also some of the greatest TV series ever. Whether it's the modern-day "Harley Quinn" that revels in the hardcore zaniness and violence of the Clown Princess, or the generational passing of the Dark Knight's cowl in "Batman Beyond," there's something for everyone.

So, how do you pick the top 10 DC animated shows here? The methodology is as follows: One, the programs need to be generally beloved; of course there will always be the outlier who hates everything, but the overall consensus is that the shows are excellent. Two, the author (me) applied their 30-plus-year love for DC Comics to select the best of the best that captures the spirit of the characters. And three, only two Batman shows were allowed, since everyone knows this entire list could be composed of just the Dark Knight's shows alone.

So, let's get cracking and fill up those watchlists. Here are the 10 best animated DC Comics TV shows of all time (in no specific order).