Georgie & Mandy Star Takes Us Inside Connor's Mind — His Heartbreak, Identity Crisis And Musical Breakthrough

TVLINE | Connor hits a real low point here. He's not only sad, but ashamed and directionless. Prior to being dumped by Chloe, how aware do you think he really was that he was languishing in life?

It makes me think about the road trip episode from Season 1 where Connor says, "Everything I do just disappoints my dad. Everything I do upsets him." I don't think Connor was that aware of how he was flailing in life, but I think he was aware of the backlash he can get from his dad, and that never felt good — or the overprotectiveness from his mom, and that doesn't feel good. So I don't think he was consciously aware, but I think there were moments of feeling a bit at sea or confused by his parents' reactions to him. That would bother him. But I think now, in this episode, maybe he's seeing that he needs to buckle down a bit.

TVLINE | His heartbreak over Chloe morphs into something much bigger — a full-blown identity crisis. Do you think this is the first time he's found himself as worried about his future as Jim and Audrey have been in previous episodes?

When you say that, the actor in me goes back and thinks about his childhood. I'm sure, given who Connor is, that there have been many moments in his life where he has sat by himself, not quite sure what to do, or where he fits in. There have been many moments we don't see where he's maybe panicking a little.

TVLINE | Connor internalizes Chloe leaving as a judgment on who he is and what he's capable of. How much self-blame do you think he's carrying after that breakup?

I think there's a lot [of self-blame]. The week we filmed that episode, there was a conversation I had with one of the producers about the anger he's feeling — the anger around, "Why would she do this? I don't understand." There's a frustration at feeling confused and not knowing what happened. At the heart of that is someone who's heartbroken and does blame himself, and has been made to feel small. Especially in last week's episode, when Connor's mom comes into his room and invades his privacy — that makes Connor feel small. That makes him feel like he has to be looked after, like his mommy has to come help him. Behind the anger is: "Oh, I'm not worthy. I'm not good enough." And I think that's maybe true of many people as well.