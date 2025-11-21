Dear SNL: Stop Opening Every Episode With A Trump Sketch

We get it: Trump is the leader of the free world, and he does say and do some pretty crazy stuff. Johnson's impression is admittedly spot-on, too, matching the veering train of thought, random pop culture references, and sudden changes in volume we've come to know from Trump. But collectively, the cold opens featuring Trump feel like beating a dead horse, repeatedly hitting the same jokes over and over again and just swapping out the punchlines with that week's current events. (The weird thing they've been doing where Trump interrupts an unrelated scene to brag about his accomplishments is particularly tiresome.) Plus, Weekend Update hits Trump pretty frequently, too, so he takes up even more space each week.

It's as if "SNL" feels obligated to tackle Trump in some way, since he's such a dominant presence in all of our lives, so they stick him at the top of each show without thinking. But the way they approach Trump has been kind of toothless, afraid to take any real shots at the President for fear of retribution. As a result, they've turned Trump into a harmless caricature: a kooky guy who says silly stuff for our amusement. In our polarized political climate, it's hard to see who this version of Trump is for: Conservatives are annoyed that Trump is getting (gently) made fun of, and liberals are annoyed that Trump is getting even more airtime while essentially being let off the hook.